Ukraine Says It Blew Up Russia Domestic Gas Link in West Siberia

Ukraine said it has blasted a gas pipeline in western Siberia that feeds military production facilities in three Russian regions.

A natural gas link with a capacity of 2.6 billion cubic meters per year was blown up Thursday night in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) away from Moscow, as part of a special operation, said an official in Ukraine’s military intelligence familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the claim. Gazprom PJSC, which owns and operates Russia’s gas-pipeline network, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

The pipeline delivers natural gas to military production facilities in Russia’s Orenburg, Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk regions, the person said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public. All the regions are located thousands of kilometers from Khanty-Mansi.

Last year, the Russian pipeline network shipped nearly 396 billion cubic meters of gas to domestic consumers, according to Gazprom’s data.

The alleged attack comes as Russia has been unleashing massive air strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions. In the most recent attack, two people were killed and 28 wounded as around 400 drones and 18 missiles including ballistic ones, targeted the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the air raid, which lasted for almost 10 hours, as “a clear escalation of terror by Russia” in a post on X.

Ukraine has already held numerous attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in a move to disrupt oil refinery operations, limit fuel supplies to the front lines and curtail oil and gas exports.

In January, Russia’s air-defense downed drones targeting a pumping station on the Black Sea coast linked to the TurkStream export pipeline, according to the nation’s Defense Ministry. In February, Ukrainian drones damaged a Russian pumping station supplying crude to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.