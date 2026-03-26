Ukraine Says It Attacked Russia's Kirishi Refinery

Ukraine said it hit a key Russian export-oriented oil refinery in the Leningrad region overnight.

(Update) March 26, 2026, 4:04 PM GMT: Article updated with a statement from Ukraine’s General Staff in first and second paragraphs.

Ukraine said it hit a key Russian export-oriented oil refinery in the Leningrad region overnight, another intensification of Kyiv’s attacks on Baltic energy infrastructure this week.

The strike on the Kirishi facility was conducted by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces and the nation’s armed forces, USF Chief Robert Brovdi said in a Telegram statement. Primary crude processing units and two storage tanks caught fire after the strike, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a separate statement.

Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the claim. Surgutneftegas PJSC, the major oil producer that owns the refinery, didn’t respond to a request for a comment.

Leningrad regional authorities earlier Thursday said the drone attack caused a fire in the industrial area of Kirishi, without providing further details. The blaze has since been localized but not fully put out.

The facility, which has a design capacity of over 400,000 barrels a day, focuses on producing diesel, gasoline and fuel oil, with a significant proportion of light-product fuels sent for exports.

This week, Ukrainian drones have hit two key Russian oil ports on the Baltic Sea: Primorsk and Ust-Luga. The attacks caused fires and halted oil loadings at the Baltic terminals. Any sustained export disruptions would further add to supply worries as the war in the Middle East continues to roil global markets.

The conflict has effectively closed oil flows via the Strait of Hormuz, a key export conduit for Gulf barrels, and sent the price of Brent crude to about $108 a barrel. It’s also raised the cost of fuels from diesel to jet fuel. While Washington has insisted that peace talks are ongoing, Tehran rejected US overtures and issued its own conditions, including sovereign control over the critical waterway.