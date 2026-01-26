Ukraine Says It Attacked Refinery in Southern Russia

Ukraine said it hit a small oil refinery in southern Russia, the third attack this month on its foe’s fuel-producing industry.

Explosions were recorded at the territory of the Slavyansk facility after Ukrainian drones struck it overnight and hit “elements of a primary crude processing unit”, the General Staff in Kyiv said in a Telegram statement. The scale of damage of the facility, which is involved in supplying Russian military forces, is being clarified, it added.

Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the claim. Slavyansk ECO, the operator of the refinery, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The refinery is in the Krasnodar region, near Ukraine.

Kyiv and Moscow continue to trade strikes on energy infrastructure even as Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations held talks last week aiming at ending the Kremlin’s war on its neighbor that’s about to enter a fifth year.

Ukraine has reduced the intensity of attacks on Russian refineries so far this year with the three targeted in January comparing with 11 of them in December. Kyiv has also gone after ports and tankers handling Moscow’s oil.

At the same time Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine’s power sector, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without heating, water and electricity amid freezing temperatures.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and other cities are rushing to restore power after huge Russian air-strikes over the weekend caused widespread outages, even as peace talks were underway in the United Arab Emirates.

The Slavyansk refinery processed an average 467,000 tons of crude a month in the first half of 2025, according to its financial report. That equates to almost 115,000 barrels a day based on the 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.