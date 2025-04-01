Ukraine Receives Critical Energy Equipment from Norway

Norway has delivered critical energy equipment for Ukraine via the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to help ensure uninterrupted energy supply amid the war.

As part of the aid, state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz Group received gas-fired generator sets with a combined capacity of 150 megawatts. These will provide backup power and heating for critical infrastructure and residential areas, Naftogaz said in an online statement.

“This support would strengthen the energy security of two major Ukrainian cities and provide electricity and heat to over 500,000 residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the next heating season”, Naftogaz said.

Its subsidiary JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya also received equipment to enhance natural gas production.

Meanwhile state-owned electricity transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo received two 330-kilovolt autotransformers with a capacity of 200 megavolt-amperes.

“This support from Norway is a vital lifeline, enabling us to strengthen our energy infrastructure and build resilience against future disruptions”, said Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Naftogaz said, “Norway and UNDP are working closely to restore Ukraine’s power system, combining Norway’s financial support with UNDP’s operational expertise”.

Support under the collaboration includes the provision of generators and solar power plants, as well as power and heat for schools, hospitals and other critical facilities, according to Naftogaz.

“The initiative has already benefited millions of Ukrainians by strengthening essential services like healthcare and education, modernizing the energy sector, and enabling businesses to operate with fewer interruptions”, the UNDP said separately.

It said reconstruction for Ukraine’s energy sector needed an estimated $67.78 billion as of December 2024. “The regions with the largest estimated needs are Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Sumy oblast”, the UNDP said.

“The attacks on the energy system have caused civilian suffering and general economic attrition. Immediate power outages have affected around 1.5 million people, disrupting heating, water supply and sanitation, public transportation, and telecommunications, as well as health and education services”.

Last Friday Naftogaz reported the “18th coordinated attack on Naftogaz Group infrastructure since the start of the full-scale war - and the 8th one this year”.

The latest attack damaged gas production facilities. “Our specialists are already working to mitigate the consequences and assess the damage”, said acting chair Roman Chumak. “Restoration efforts will begin immediately to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply”.

In February Norway announced about NOK 4.5 billion ($429.76 million) in energy support for Ukraine.

“The funding will be used to purchase gas, repair the power grid, provide emergency generators and support projects to enhance nuclear safety and security”, the Norwegian government said February 24.

The amount is part of a broader NOK 35 billion assistance package from the Nordic country for Ukraine this year, of which NOK 22.5 billion is for military purposes and NOK 12.5 billion is for civilian aid, according to the statement.

“In addition to weapons and ammunition, what Ukraine needs mostly urgently is energy support”, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said. “In Kyiv, people often have no access to electricity for many hours a day, which has a significant impact on their daily lives”.

Naftogaz is the recipient of the gas procurement aid. It said it would receive the aid via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Also as part of the civilian portion of the aid, Norway is providing NOK 3 billion for humanitarian efforts, NOK 3.3 billion for budget support and reconstruction efforts, NOK 750 million for business development and the private sector and NOK 540 million for “civil society, accountability and governance” purposes, the Norwegian statement said.

The total NOK 22.5 billion in Ukrainian aid that Norway allotted for 2025 counts toward at least NOK 155 billion committed by Oslo under the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine, which runs for eight years through 2030.

Besides the Nansen Support Program, Norway provided NOK 12 billion in support in 2022-23, according to the Norwegian government.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com