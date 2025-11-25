Ukraine Hits Russian Black Sea Oil Infrastructure Again

Ukraine attacked key Russian key energy infrastructure on the Black Sea for a third time this month.

Ukraine attacked key Russian key energy infrastructure on the Black Sea for a third time this month just as President Donald Trump cited progress on his peace proposal.

“Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in close cooperation, successfully hit the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk as well as the Tuapse oil refinery,” Ukraine’s General Staff said on Tuesday in a Telegram statement.

The claims could not be independently verified. Russia’s crude-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC which runs Sheskharis, and Rosneft PJSC, which owns the Tuapse plant, did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russia’s energy facilities — from refineries to crude pipelines and oil-loading terminals - in a move to reduce the Kremlin’s revenue and hinder its ability to finance the war. At the same time, Russia has been repeatedly hitting Ukraine’s civilian population and targeting infrastructure such as power plants and utilities ahead of the winter season.

It’s the third time Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Black-Sea oil facilities in November alone. The previous attacks on Nov.2 and Nov.14 caused temporary halts to operations at Sheskharis and at the Tuapse refinery.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had intercepted and downed 116 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and another 76 over the Krasnodar region, where the bulk of Russia’s southern energy infrastructure is located. The Governor of the Krasnodar region said in a post on Telegram that the situation in the port city of Novorossiysk was “the most complicated.”

The strikes occurred as US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday, according to a US official. President Trump suggested in a social media post that “big progress” was being made on the peace deal drafted earlier this month.

The Sheskharis facility in the port of Novorossiysk is Russia’s main crude-loading terminal on the Black Sea. The Tuapse refinery with a design capacity of around 240,000 barrels a day, is focused on exports of fuel oil, naphtha and diesel.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the main export route for Kazakhstan’s oil barrels, which also carries some Russian crude, temporarily halted loadings, its operator said in a separate statement. Normally, such disruption is short term, remaining in place until regional drone alerts are lifted, the CPC operator has said on numerous occasions.

This morning’s drone alerts were lifted around 5am Moscow time, according to statements from regional officials. The main CPC office near Novorossiysk suffered some damage in the strikes, the operator said.