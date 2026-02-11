Ukraine Hits Lukoil Refinery

Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd region in the first major strike on Russia’s oil-processing industry this year.

An overnight drone strike sparked a fire at the facility, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram Wednesday. “The scope of the damage is being clarified,” it said, adding that the refinery helps supply the Russian army.

Ukraine carried out multiple high-precision strikes on Russia’s energy assets last year, leading to refinery shutdowns, disruptions at oil terminals and the rerouting of some tankers. The attacks were designed to curb the Kremlin’s energy revenues and restrict fuel supplies to Russian front lines in the war, now nearing its fifth year.

The Volgograd refinery, which was attacked several times last year, has a design capacity of about 300,000 barrels of crude a day. It mainly supplies oil products to southern Russia, with some volumes exported.

The administration of the Volgograd region said in a Telegram statement that an an industrial plant caught fire after a drone attack but did not name the facility. Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil producer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Satellite images from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System show multiple fires at the refinery that began during the night of Feb. 10-11. The fires were not visible the previous day, according to the data.

In January, Ukraine targeted three small independent Russian refineries, which together account for about 7% of Russia’s typical monthly crude throughput.

The lull in drone strikes had offered temporary relief for Russia’s downstream sector, allowing refinery runs to gradually increase. Encouraged by the recovery, the government lifted its ban on most gasoline exports, permitting producers to resume shipments in February — a month earlier than planned.

While Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil industry slowed in January, Moscow continued intense assaults on energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. Combined with extreme cold, the strikes have made this winter particularly grueling for millions of residents, causing widespread power cuts and disrupting heating and water supplies.