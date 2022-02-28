Ukraine Gas Transit Uninterrupted Amid Damage Reports
Natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine continued uninterrupted on Sunday amid reports that a pipeline caught fire in Kharkiv as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second city overnight.
Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, which sends the fuel to Europe via Ukraine’s pipelines, said gas transit was proceeding as normal. The pressure in the system doesn’t indicate major disruption, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said early Sunday, adding that “visual assessment is limited” due to the extensive military operations in the city.
Ukraine’s gas grid continued to supply customers as of 10 a.m. local time Sunday, the operator said, adding that it may make changes to the system to reduce risks of accidents “in areas where hostilities occur.”
The fighting continued in Kyiv and across Ukraine on Sunday, the fourth day of an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. About a third of Russia’s gas exports to Europe are sent through Ukraine.
Russian ballistic missiles also struck the city of Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, and an oil-product storage caught fire, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. There were no immediate details on casualties. Emergency services reported no threat to the local communities from the fire at the facility in the village of Kryachky.
--With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- BP Starts Producing From Gulf Of Mexico Project
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point
- WATCH: Bombs Light Up Ukraine as Oil Soars Past $100
- Oil Spikes Following Putin Action
- Valaris Could Lose $400M+ Over TotalEnergies North Platte Exit
- All Bets Are Off Says Energy Expert
- ExxonMobil Spins Drill Bit At Cutthroat Well Off Brazil
- Venezuela Oil Sector Mounts Unlikely Recovery
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well