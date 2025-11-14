Ukraine Drones Hit Russian Black Sea Oil Terminal

Ukrainian drones attacked oil infrastructure at Russia's giant Black Sea port of Novorossiysk overnight, as Moscow's forces launched a massive air strike on Kyiv that killed four and damaged several residential buildings.

(Update) November 14, 2025, 9:45 AM GMT+1: Article updated with additional details.

Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's giant Black Sea port of Novorossiysk overnight, prompting a state of emergency, as Moscow launched a massive air strike on Kyiv that killed four and damaged several residential buildings.

Falling drone debris caused a fire at the Russian depot located at Transneft PJSC's Sheskharis oil terminal, the regional emergency service said on Telegram early Friday. The blaze was put out after more than 50 units of firefighting equipment were deployed at the site, authorities said, but provided no details on the damage. Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko announced the state of emergency on Telegram.

Transneft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation at the facility.

Global benchmark Brent spiked as much as 3 percent in a rapid move toward $65 a barrel, before paring gains.

A container terminal located in the port of Novorossiysk was damaged by falling debris, but continued to operate normally, Delo Group, which runs that facility, said in a statement on Telegram. Russia's largest grain terminal, also operated by Delo Group, was impacted by drone debris, but continues to function, the Interfax news service reported, citing the terminal's chief executive officer.

Drones hit an unidentified civilian ship in the port of Novorossiysk as well, regional emergency services said, without specifying the type of the vessel. The city's mayor reported damage to at least three residential buildings in separate statements on Telegram.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In Ukraine, four people were killed after Russia launched about 430 drones and 18 missiles - including ballistic ones - in the strike, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the X platform Friday. Dozens of apartment buildings were damaged in the capital Kyiv, he said.

At least 26 people were injured, including two children, and several residential buildings were damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. A school and medical facilities also were hit, and multiple districts reported falling debris and fires, he said. Strikes at a heating and utility network caused temporary outages, Klitschko added.

The attacks come as Russia has been ramping up strikes on power facilities across Ukraine, aiming to disrupt the country's energy system ahead of winter. Russian military forces are also pushing to capture the eastern rail hub of Pokrovsk. The city's fall would represent the most significant prize for the Kremlin since its military took Avdiivka in February last year.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil infrastructure - from refineries to crude pipelines and sea terminals - in recent months in an effort to curtail the energy revenue that helps Moscow finance its invasion, now well into its fourth year. The attacks have reduced Russian crude-processing volumes, exacerbated fuel shortages in several regions of the nation and increased risks for Russia's seaborne oil-trade.

Ukraine last struck Russia’s Black Sea oil-loading infrastructure in late September. That attack forced the Sheskharis terminal and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium loading facilities to halt operations briefly as a precautionary measure.

Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said on Friday that crude loading into the pipeline system that links up to the port of Novorossiysk continued as normal. The ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment on loadings via the the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal located near Novorossiysk.

A CPC spokesman declined to comment. Novorossiysk and CPC are key outlets for seaborne exports of crude from Kazakhstan and Russia, loading well over 2 million barrels a day and shipping them to global markets.

Western countries have been expanding sanctions against the Russian energy industry in a bid to cut Russia's energy revenue. Last month, the US sanctioned Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, the two largest Russian oil producers, creating additional challenges for the nation’s crude exports and its international trading network.

Russian strikes on Friday also hit the Kharkiv, Odesa and Sumy regions, though Kyiv was the main target, Zelenskiy said. Debris from an Iskander missile hit the Azerbaijani Embassy as well, he said.

"Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions," he said. "Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes. All of this must end."