Ukraine Claims Strike at Rosneft's Saratov Refinery

Ukraine claimed another strike at a key Rosneft PJSC refinery in southwestern Russia as pressure mounts to curb Moscow’s revenues from the oil industry.

The overnight attack caused fires in the area of refining units in Saratov, Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on Telegram. The strike was delivered by the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, according to a separate statement. Bloomberg News was not able to independently verify the strike or the extent of the damage.

Rosneft didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

The Saratov refinery has been a target of multiple drone attacks this year as Kyiv stepped up its efforts to cripple income that has helped fund the Russian invasion, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western nations to sanction Russian oil companies and its dark fleet of oil tankers.

Kyiv has claimed around 160 successful strikes at Russian refineries and oil infrastructure this year, according to Vasyl Malyuk, chairman of the Ukrainian Security Service. Twenty facilities including refineries and terminals were struck in September and October, he said on Friday.

The refinery in Saratov has the capacity to process about 140,000 barrels of crude a day and is a key supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Russia’s European regions. It was sanctioned by the US last month as part of a package of measures targeting Rosneft and Lukoil PJSC. This was the seventh attack on the refinery so far this year.