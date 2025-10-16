Ukraine Claims Russia Refinery Strike

Ukraine’s General Staff claimed a strike on Rosneft PJSC’s Saratov refinery as NATO allies ramp up pressure on Russia’s energy industry to bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Ukrainian military forces attacked the facility in Russia’s Volga region overnight, the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram, without providing details on the extent of any damage.

Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the claim and Rosneft didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, from refineries to crude pipelines and sea terminals. The attacks come as the Kremlin has intensified its own assaults on Ukraine and shown little intention of negotiating an agreement to end the war.

A number of countries are exerting pressure on Moscow to stop military actions and resume peace talks. The UK on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil producers — Rosneft and Lukoil PJSC — as well as Chinese energy firms importing Russian crude and liquefied gas.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to halt purchases of Russian oil, even though the government in New Delhi later said consumer interests remain its top priority in shaping energy-import policy.

The Saratov refinery is able to process about 140,000 barrels of crude a day. It’s a key supplier of gasoline and diesel to Russia’s European regions, where most of the country’s population lives. The facility has been a target of Ukrainian drones several times this year, most recently on Sept. 20.

Since the start of August, Kiyv has carried out at least 30 attacks on Russian refineries, compared with 21 from January to July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It will continue such strikes, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.