Ukraine Claims Fresh Strike on Rosneft Refinery in Samara

Ukraine said it attacked the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's southern Samara region overnight for the second time this month, causing a fire at the site.

The extent of the damage is being clarified, Ukraine's General Staff said in a post on Telegram. Bloomberg cannot independently verify the strike or its outcome.

Ukraine's forces most recently claimed a hit on the same facility on Dec. 5, saying at the time that the refinery had been supplying fuel to the Russia’s army. The facility - about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) east of Kyiv - has a design capacity of 8.5 million barrels per year, or about 170,000 barrels a day. It's been targeted several times this year.

Rosneft, which owns the Syzran refinery, didn't immediately respond to a WhatsApp message seeking a comment outside of business hours.

Ukraine's military also confirmed a strike over the Christmas weekend on the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd, one of Russia's largest, saying it damaged the oil products pipeline and machinery involved in production.

Lukoil didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment and Bloomberg can't verify the strike.

Separately, on Sunday, Kyiv's forces struck several military objects in the occupied Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff said.

The strikes followed Saturday's drone and missile barrage on Kyiv, which caused one death and dozens of injuries as well as leaving thousands of civilians without power, water and heating supplies amid freezing temperatures.