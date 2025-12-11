Ukraine Attacks Russian Offshore Oil Field

Ukraine attacked Lukoil PJSC’s Filanovsky oil field in the Caspian Sea, according to a person familiar the matter, widening the scope of its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure just as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is under US pressure to agree to a peace deal largely on the Kremlin’s terms.

Ukraine’s long-range drones have hit the Filanovsky platform at least four times, halting output from more than 20 production wells at the offshore field, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Bloomberg could not independently verify the information and Lukoil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kyiv’s forces have been intensifying their strikes on Russia’s energy facilities in the last few months, seeking to reduce the revenue that helps Moscow fund its invasion. Most recently, drones attacked Black Sea oil-shipping infrastructure and so-called shadow fleet vessels, which operate in secrecy to help Russia export sanctioned cargoes.

The Filanovsky field in the Russian section of the Caspian Sea has a design production capacity of 6 million tons per year, according to the company. This is equivalent to around 120,000 barrels a day. Lukoil’s crude oil and condensate output in Russia last year reached around 76.5 million tons, which means the Filanovsky field accounts for less than 8% of the company’s total production in the home market.