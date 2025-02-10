UK Union Says Gov's Energy Plans Have Failed to Address Major Decisions

'It is clear the government's energy plans do not address major decisions that need to be made now', Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the Unite team on Friday, the UK union warned that the government’s energy plans have so far failed to address major decisions that need to be made now to create new jobs, lower bills, and ensure long-term energy security.

“Workers and their communities are crying out for joined up thinking,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in the statement.

“It is clear the government’s energy plans do not address major decisions that need to be made now,” Graham added.

In the statement, Graham said “energy security means that we must not let go of one rope until we have hold of another”.

“But the government has yet to commit to the Sizewell C nuclear power plant or invest in wind manufacture and has so far failed to ensure that Grangemouth will transition to a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refinery,” Graham noted.

“Despite lots of positive talk the well-paid, skilled jobs in zero carbon energy production supposed to offset the loss of jobs in the North Sea are yet to materialize. New investments are needed now to help drive growth and create these jobs,” Graham went on to state.

Unite highlighted in the statement that it made its comments “after Mr Miliband [UK Energy Secretary] announced plans to improve the energy efficiency of rented homes”.

Rigzone has contacted the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for comment on Unite’s statement. At the time of writing, DESNZ has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

A release posted on DESNZ’s website on Friday stated that “households across the country are set to benefit from cheaper bills and warmer homes as the government accelerates its Plan for Change”.

A separate release posted on DESNZ’s site on February 5 announced that the government had “relaunche[d]… an expanded net zero council, bringing together business, civil society, and local authorities to drive the clean energy transition as part of the Plan for Growth”.

The release noted that the new net zero council “is tasked with ensuring the clean energy transition drives economic growth and creates jobs as part of government’s Plan for Change”. The council is co-chaired by Miliband and Co-operative Group CEO Shrine Khoury-Haq, the release revealed, noting that the council “brings together leaders from some of the UK’s biggest businesses, charities, and organizations, as well as trade unions and local authorities”.

According to a facts page on industry body Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) website, oil and gas production supports over 200,000 jobs in the UK. Of this figure, around 84,000 jobs are situated in Scotland, the facts page highlights.

Unite describes itself as the UK’s leading trade union representing workers in construction, engineering, and energy.

OEUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore energy industry and a not for profit membership organization with a history stretching back five decades.

According to its website, DESNZ is responsible for “UK energy security, protecting billpayers, and reaching net zero”. The site notes that DESNZ “leads on the government’s mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower”.

Miliband was appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on July 5, 2024. The Secretary of State has overall responsibility for DESNZ, according to the government’s website. Claire Coutinho previously held this role from 2023 to 2024. Prior to that, Grant Shapps held the role in 2023.

