UK Underwater Industry Could Create 180,000 Jobs By 2035
The UK’s underwater industry, currently valued at over $10.6 billion with a third of the global market share, has the potential to grow to $60 billion by 2035, creating an estimated 180,000 new jobs and around $26.7 billion or more in exports for the UK.
That's according to the Global Underwater Hub (GUH), a new strategic, intelligence-led organization, officially launched at the recent Subsea Expo conference, which said it has been established to ensure the industry achieves this growth.
GUH will attempt to capitalize on the scale of opportunities globally in the energy transition and the underwater segment of the Blue Economy estimated to be worth $186.6 billion by 2035.
A recent survey of the sector by the GUH revealed that almost 90 percent of subsea companies expect to recruit in the next 12 months, with a longer-term outlook already suggesting an additional 8,000 jobs over the next three years.
“The exponential growth of the blue economy presents an unprecedented scale of opportunity on which the UK’s world-renowned underwater industry can capitalize,” Neil Gordon, Chief Executive of the GUH said.
“As the industry emerges from the uncertain and challenging pandemic period with a degree of optimism fueled by opportunities in the energy transition and blue economy, the GUH will provide the specific market intelligence and support to help companies make informed decisions on which markets and sectors to target to deliver a step-change in growth.
“Already expanding on a global level, with multi-billion opportunities in emerging sectors where skills and technology are eminently transferable, such as floating offshore wind, wave and tidal energy, CCUS and hydrogen, the industry is also buoyed by the growth potential in aquaculture, oceanology, defense, and the continuing evolution of the oil and gas sector.
“Unleashing this potential requires addressing the challenges facing the industry, not least of which is the increasing competition from other countries. Given the scale of the opportunity, Norway, France, Canada, Japan, and Brazil are investing heavily in challenging the UK’s competitiveness with significant public sector intervention and investment.
“The UK’s current position can be strengthened by bringing together existing skills and knowledge to develop technology and services for use in multiple sectors. As the single authoritative body for the underwater industry, the GUH will provide the necessary leadership and strategic direction in navigating the future landscape of its market sectors,” Gordon added.
By harnessing, promoting, and supporting all sectors of the industry, GUH will deliver a step-change in the development and internationalization of underwater technologies and services. Promoting greater cross-sector collaboration will fast-track service and technological innovation to solve challenges in multiple underwater sectors.
Through specialist support, it will help companies scale up and accelerate their growth and work across the supply chain to develop the skills and capability that will drive the UK’s competitive advantage.
GUH currently employs 15 staff in Aberdeen, intending to reach around 30 in total across the organization. Two further hubs in the South and North of England are due to be launched in the next 12 months to ensure that specialist, sector-specific support is available for the length and breadth of the country.
“The GUH will play a pivotal role in delivering transformational change and exponential growth in this highly important industry. Unlocking the depth of opportunity under the oceans is key to meeting the long-term shift towards a low carbon society and sustainable use of the oceans’ resources and, in turn, to creating significant additional revenues, jobs, technology, and exports for the UK,” Gordon concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
