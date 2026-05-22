Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the UK is closing a tax loophole on oil and gas companies.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the UK is closing a tax loophole on oil and gas companies, as she sought to pay for a raft of measures meant to soften the blow of a return of inflation pressures.

Reeves said she would alter the tax regime for oil and gas extraction firms that operate overseas, so that they can’t structure their tax affairs to pay little or no corporation tax in the UK.

“Today, we’re putting an end to that practice,” she said.

Political focus on oil and gas companies has intensified since the Iran war began because the conflict has driven up energy prices — and their profits — while at the same time boosting the cost of living.

A person familiar with the matter said that the new tax regime will boost revenues by about 300 million bounds ($400 million) a year. Final costings will be detailed in the autumn budget, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reeves said the government will simultaneously cut value-added tax on British summer attractions, part of a package of measures aimed at reducing the cost of living for voters amid the economic fallout of war in the Middle East.

The tax adjustment will pay for VAT on tickets to destinations such as fairs, theme parks and zoos to be cut from 20% to 5% between June 25 and Sept. 1. Reeves said. The VAT reduction will also apply to the cost of children’s meals in restaurants and cafes.

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The plan “will help families and support our hospitality sector,” she said. “We promised to cut the cost of living, and we are.”

The Labour government had already revealed plans to freeze fuel duty, give free bus travel to children in August and cut agri-food tariffs, as it tries to boost its popularity and weigh down on inflation.

It’s too soon to determine exactly which oil companies will foot the tax bill, or to what extent.

Shell Plc, the nation’s top oil major, said it would be premature to comment while BP Plc didn’t immediately respond to a request to do so.

The two paid a combined $3.7 billion in UK taxes last year on revenues of $456 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shares of both were little changed after the tax announcement.

Political Crisis

Reeves’ announcement comes against the backdrop of a political crisis engulfing Westminster. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is battling a mass revolt from his Labour members of Parliament, which in turn threatens Reeves’ own position as finance minister.

Reeves has been boosted by some positive economic data in recent days, including UK inflation falling to its lowest rate in more than a year, yet there are fears of a sharp drop in growth in the current quarter and through the rest of 2026.

“This government has the right economic plan,” Reeves said, Thursday. “We promised to cut inflation, and we have.”

Other announcements Reeves made included:

A £120 million ($161 million) fund to help ceramics businesses

A £350 million critical minerals resilience fund

A 10 pence increase in tax-free mileage rates, to help people who drive to work

The total cost of the measures amounts to approximately £300 million per year over the next six years and will be covered by the revenue raised by the oil and gas tax change and won’t require an increase in borrowing, the person familiar said.

Reeves and Starmer are keen to convey a sense of business-as-usual despite the leadership ructions, while also trying to revive Labour’s electoral popularity after the drubbing in local election results that threw Starmer’s premiership into peril. A measure that Reeves did not announce was a previously considered plan for a voluntary price freeze on some essential foods in supermarkets, which had been met with a fierce backlash from retailers. However, she said she expected grocers to pass on savings from lower tariffs on many foods directly to consumers.

Starmer is likely to face a leadership challenge from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, so long as his rival wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election on June 18 to secure the requisite parliamentary seat.