UK Tightens Sanctions On Russia, Gazprom And Rosneft Officials

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced 65 new Russian sanctions against a range of key strategic industries and individuals. The UK has now sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and businesses under the Russia sanctions regime since the invasion.

These new sanctions target key industries supporting Russia’s illegal invasion, including Russian Railways and defense company Kronshtadt, the main producer of Russian drones. The Wagner Group – the organization of Russian mercenaries reportedly tasked with assassinating Ukraine President Zelenskyy – has also been sanctioned.

Six more banks are targeted, including Alfa Bank whose cofounders include previously sanctioned oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, and German Khan. The world’s largest diamond producer Alrosa is also sanctioned.

Individuals sanctioned include the billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, founder of Tinkoff bank Oleg Tinkov, Herman Gref, the CEO of Russia’s largest bank Sberbank, and Foreign Minister Lavrov’s stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva.

Galina Danilchenko, who was installed by Russia as the ‘mayor’ of Melitopol was also sanctioned – the first time an individual has been sanctioned for collaboration with Russian forces currently in Ukraine.

“These oligarchs, businesses, and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price. Putin should be under no illusions – we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up.

“All those sanctioned today will have their assets in the UK frozen which means no UK citizen or company can do business with them, and individuals subject to travel bans are also prohibited from traveling to or from the UK.

“Today’s sanctions will bring the total global asset value of the banks the UK has sanctioned since the invasion to £500 billion ($660 billion) and the net worth of the oligarchs and family members over £150 billion ($200 billion).

“The provisions brought in by the Economic Crime Act have streamlined the previous legislation so the UK can respond even more swiftly and effectively to the current crisis. The government will continue to tighten the screw and use sanctions to degrade the Russian economy on a scale that the Kremlin, or any major economy, has never seen before.

“The UK has led the international sanctions effort, cutting off whole sectors of the Russian economy by targeting its defense companies, its trade, and transport sector, and working with allies to exclude Russia from the SWIFT financial system,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Of the individuals and businesses sanctioned some of the most important are Alfa-Bank – the largest private bank in Russia. It ranks among the top 10 largest banks in Russia and Ukraine. Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond mining company, is headquartered in Mirny, Russia, and its market capitalization is reported at over $6 billion.

As for individuals, sanctions hit Eugene Markovich Shvidler, a billionaire close to Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich – also sanctioned since March 10 – as well as Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank. A man worth $4.5 billion.

A close advisor of Vladimir Putin and Sberbank CEO Herman Gref, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom’s Management Board Oleg Aksyutin, and the First Vice President of Rosneft Didier Casimiro are also some of the ‘important’ people slapped by sanctions. Zeljko Runje, the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and First Vice President for Oil, Gas, and Offshore Business Development of Rosneft, is also now under sanctions.

As for the asset freeze, it means that any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held, or controlled by the designated person and which are held in the UK. It will also prevent funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person.

The travel ban applied by the UK means that the designated person must be refused leave to enter or to remain in the United Kingdom, providing the individual to be an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

As for transport sanctions, it is now a criminal offense for any Russian aircraft to fly or land in the UK and give the Government powers to remove aircraft belonging to designated Russian individuals and entities from the UK aircraft register, even if the sanctioned individual is not on board. Russian ships are also banned from UK ports.

