UK Slaps 25 Percent Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Profits
Boris Johnson’s government will impose a so-called windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to help fund support for Britons facing a cost-of-living crisis.
The 25% levy on energy firms will raise about £5 billion ($6.3 billion) which will finance one-off grants of £650 to more than 8 million of the poorest households in the UK, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in the House of Commons on Thursday. Sunak did not rule out also applying the windfall tax to power generators, though he said more work needs to be done on the idea.
Around 8 million pensioners will receive payments of £300 while energy bills will also be subsidized by £400 for every household in the UK, replacing a previous plan for £200 loans. The package is worth £15 billion overall, Sunak said, bringing total aid introduced so far to £37 billion.
“We know that households are being hit hard right now,” Sunak said. “Fiscal support should be timely, targeted and temporary.”
Senior ministers in the British government have long opposed a special levy on energy firms because they fear it will stymie investment. It’s especially sensitive now because it’s a key policy of the main opposition Labour Party, and undermines the core Conservative claim to be the party of business.
But the pressure to intervene to ease a record squeeze on living standards has become intense, with a windfall tax increasingly popular among Britons. The Tories have trailed Labour in YouGov polling since December, while Sunak’s move also comes as the government tries to shift the narrative from the scandal surrounding illegal parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.
Sunak has been “dragged kicking and screaming to a U-turn,” Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Twitter. “Why has it taken so long?”
Alongside the action we’ve already taken this year today's measures will ensure:— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 26, 2022
The vast majority of households receive £550.
Pensioners receive £850.
And almost all of the eight million most vulnerable households will receive support of at least £1,200.
Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/fmUVtPswpV
The need for cost-of-living support became more urgent this week when the UK’s energy regulator said Britons face another sharp jump in their power and gas bills just before the winter. The energy price cap is due to rise to a record £2,800 in October, a 42% increase on average bills that is estimated to send 12 million households into so-called fuel poverty.
The UK is on track to be the advanced nation worst hit by a combination of soaring inflation and weak growth, with prices expected to rise 13% over this year and next, the most among the Group of Seven countries.
--With assistance from Emily Ashton.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- African LNG Projects To Look Out For
- Equinor Submits Plan For Halten East Subsea Developments
- Most UKCS Operators Paying Invoices Promptly
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Still Seeking More Oil and Fuel Imports
- EU Plan To Escape Russian Fossil Fuels May Fall Short Of Objectives
- FID For $13.2B Louisiana LNG Project
- UK Slaps 25 Percent Windfall Tax on Oil and Gas Profits
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread Inverts
- ExxonMobil Selling Shale Assets for $750MM
- USA Fuelmakers Shifting Into Higher Gear
- Shots Fired During Tanker Loading
- 6 Power Generating Facilities in Texas Just Tripped
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- BlackRock Told Texas It Will Still Invest In Oil And Gas
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana