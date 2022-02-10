UK Showing Major Interest In HyNet CCS project

Eni has reached a total of 19 MoUs for capturing emissions at its HyNet North West project in the UK.

Italian energy major Eni has reached a total of 19 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) for capturing emissions at its HyNet North West project in the UK.

Eni said that the 19 MoUs were signed with as many companies interested in the opportunity to have their emissions captured, transported, and stored in depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs of the HyNet North West project.

In January 2022 alone, Eni’s UK arm signed six of these agreements, demonstrating the interest that the UK industry has shown for the decarbonization potential offered by the HyNet project, which benefits from the expertise and ideal location of Eni UK’s infrastructure for transportation and storage.

Once operational, the HyNet North West project will transform one of the most energy-intensive industrial districts in the UK into the world’s first low-carbon industrial cluster.

In particular, the project will provide important support to the UK's decarbonization process by contributing 100 percent to the 10 million tons per year of CO2 storage capacity and 80 percent to the 5GW of low carbon hydrogen Government’s UK-wide targets set for 2030.

The agreements signed to date include hard-to-abate sectors and will play a crucial role in enabling decarbonization initiatives in the North West of England and North Wales industrial cluster.

In October 2020, Eni UK was awarded a CO2 appraisal and storage license in Liverpool Bay to develop a CO2 storage site and in October 2021 the HyNet North West Cluster has been selected by the UK Government as one of the two priority projects out of five competing in the CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process.

Moreover, Eni UK has recently signed further agreements with Cory, Uniper, and the Cavendish Project to evaluate further solutions in terms of storage for the decarbonization of the UK’s industrial clusters.

Eni UK currently operates Liverpool Bay facilities in the East Irish Sea and the depleted Hewett gas field, located 19 miles off the Norfolk coast, which is currently in its decommissioning phase.

As for the project, HyNet North West is considered to be the UK’s leading industrial decarbonization project that will unlock a low-carbon future. From 2025, HyNet will produce, store, and distribute low-carbon hydrogen as well as capture and lock up carbon dioxide emissions from industry.

By 2030, HyNet will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10 million tons every year – the equivalent of taking 4 million cars off the road. This, Eni claims, will create and maintain thousands of local jobs, enabling long-term sustainability for businesses, and financial security for communities.

HyNet will help to create the UK’s hydrogen economy in clear, achievable steps, positioning the UK at the forefront of clean energy innovation, supporting Eni’s drive to net-zero.

