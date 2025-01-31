UK Sets Goal to Cut CO2 Emissions by 81 Percent by 2035

The UK submitted a plan to the UN to cut its CO2 emissions by at least 81 percent by 2035.

The UK submitted a plan to the United Nations to cut its CO2 emissions by at least 81 percent by 2035, just as the country’s status as a global climate leader comes under increased scrutiny.

The government fleshed out the goal Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at the COP29 summit in November, touting its credentials as the first Group-of-Seven country to phase out coal, its phaseout of new cars relying solely on the combustion engine by 2030 and its policy of not issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses.

By submitting its so-called Nationally Determined Contribution, the UK is marking itself out as one of the few large economies boosting its ambitions against a backdrop of inflation and concern over the cost of the climate transition.

“The UK’s bold new climate plan means it is even better placed to cash in on the climate action boom,” said Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN climate change. “Other countries, across the G20 and around the world, should follow suit.”

Still, the Labour government’s green credentials have been questioned as it pushes to build a controversial third runway at London’s Heathrow airport. It’s also facing a key test over how it will deal with a court challenge to fossil fuel developments in the North Sea.

There’s growing concern over global climate action. US President Donald Trump is set to pull the world’s highest historical emitter out of the landmark Paris Agreement of 2015, which committed countries to keeping global warming below 2C and ideally 1.5C. The European Union is also facing a stiff challenge from climate skeptic parties across the continent.

“The UK has demonstrated it is back in the business of climate leadership,” according to the plan published Thursday. “There is no global stability without climate stability.”

All countries have to submit their updated climate plans by February, although most are expected to be late, including the EU. The hard deadline is the COP30 climate summit, which is set to be held in November in the Brazilian city of Belem.

While the previous US administration under Joe Biden submitted its NDC last year, many of the climate policies put in place are already in the process of being rolled back by Trump.