U.K. Reveals $12B Package To Counteract Energy Crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a raft of measures as the U.K. government sought to get a grip on a burgeoning cost-of-living crisis, with millions of Britons facing record increases in their energy bills.

“The government is going to step in to directly help people manage those extra costs,” Sunak said in the House of Commons on Thursday, saying his intervention was worth 9 billion pounds ($12.2 billion). “We can take the sting out of a significant price shock for millions of families.”

Sunak announced the package shortly after energy regulator Ofgem said it would raise a price cap on domestic gas and power bills by 54% for 22 million customers. That would add 693 pounds to energy bills, but Sunak said the government action would offset 350 pounds of it for most of those affected.

Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have come under increasing pressure from the opposition and from within their own Conservative Party to soften the blow to households caused by inflation at a three-decades high and a tax burden that’s set to reach its greatest since the 1950s.

“Any support from government is really welcome right now and especially support for that targets those on lower incomes but ultimately it’s not enough for what we need,” said Simon Oscroft, co-founder and executive director of supplier So Energy. “This is just unsustainable.”

Adding to the pressure on the economy, the Bank of England on Thursday raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points, with four policymakers calling for a larger 50-point hike.

The policies announced by Sunak include:

- A 200-pound upfront discount on domestic energy bills applied from October, financed by the government and repaid by households in annual 40-pound installments over the next five years

- A 150-pound council tax rebate for 80% of all homes in England, starting in April

- Some 144 million pounds of discretionary funding for local authorities to help vulnerable people who don’t pay council tax or who live in the other 20% of homes

The rise in energy bills will start in April, at the same time as a 1.25 percentage-point increase in payroll taxes is due to kick in to fund efforts to clear a backlog in Britain’s National Health Service and pay for social care.

Ofgem’s decision was a response to a surge in gas prices that has pushed dozens of utilities out of business. The cap limits what suppliers can charge customers.

“We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of Ofgem.

The increase in the price cap is in line with analysts’ estimates, and there are expectations for further increases on the horizon. The next calculation in October could add almost 500 pounds more to annual bills, according to Investec Bank Plc.