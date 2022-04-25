UK Regulator Spots Issues With Maersk Drilling, Noble Corp. Merger

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has raised competition concerns regarding the proposed Noble Corporation-Maersk Drilling merger which it believes could increase operating costs for oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea.

The CMA opened an investigation into the proposed merger between the two offshore drillers back in February this year.

When the investigation started, the CMA stated that its investigation would primarily focus on the two businesses’ overlapping activities in the supply of a certain type of jack-up drilling rigs, commonly used for offshore drilling by UK customers in the North Sea.

Following its Phase 1 investigation, the Authority said that it found the deal between Noble and Maersk Drilling raised competition concerns in the supply of jack-up rigs for offshore drilling in northwest Europe, or more precisely the area comprising the UK, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

According to the CMA, the companies that decided to merge are two of the four main suppliers in this market and have frequently competed against each other for contracts in the past. The CMA claimed that it was concerned that the combined business would not face sufficient competition after the merger, which could lead to higher prices and lower quality services for oil and gas producers in the North Sea.

CMA stated that, if the merging businesses are unable to address the CMA’s concerns, the deal would be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation which will be carried out by a group of independent CMA panel members.

“Offshore drilling services are critical for oil and gas producers. Our investigation showed that Noble and Maersk have competed closely in the past and face only limited competition. We’re therefore concerned that the loss of competition that this deal would bring about could result in higher prices or lower quality services, increasing operating costs for oil and gas producers in the UK North Sea,” Colin Raftery, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said.

Noble and Maersk Drilling were given five working days to offer proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns identified. The CMA will then have a further five working days to consider whether to accept these in principle instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation.

Noble and Maersk Drilling have considered that the merger could be seen as problematic in the UK. The proposed merger has been unconditionally approved by the competition authorities in Brazil, Norway, and the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago with Angola most likely to follow.

Following discussions between the two companies and CMA, the offshore drillers stated that expect it might be necessary to divest certain jack-up rigs currently located in the North Sea to obtain conditional antitrust clearance in Phase 1 from the CMA.

Noble and Maersk Drilling believe that the rigs they might have to divest to achieve Phase 1 clearance will be the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and a CJ-70 design drilling rig which, at this point, the parties believe is likely to be the Maersk Innovator. Another possibility instead of the Maersk Innovator is the Noble Lloyd Noble. Based on this, the companies started examining different options to divest the rigs.

The initial plan for the merger of Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation was to create a combined company with a fleet of 20 floaters and 19 jack-up rigs via a primarily all-stock transaction – remains to be seen how many they will have if they must divest some of its rigs for the antitrust clearance.

According to some estimates, the combined market capitalization of the two companies is estimated at approximately $3.4 billion. The combination is expected to generate estimated annual run-rate synergies of $125 million.

