UK Prime Minister Creates New Energy Security Dept

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has created a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The new department has been tasked with securing the country’s long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation, according to a statement posted on the government’s website.

“The move recognizes the significant impact rising prices have had on households across the country as a result of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and the need to secure more energy from domestic nuclear and renewable sources as we seize the opportunities of net zero,” the statement said.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is one of four new departments established by Sunak on Tuesday. The other three comprise a dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; a combined Department for Business and Trade; and a re-focused Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

In a statement posted on the UK Prime Minister’s Twitter page on Tuesday, it was revealed that Grant Shapps had been appointed Secretary of State for the newly created Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.

Commenting on his new appointment in a statement posted on his Twitter page, Shapps said he was “delighted to become the first Secretary of State for the new Department for Energy Security & Net Zero”.

“My focus will be securing our long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and thereby helping to halve inflation,” he added in the statement.

Shapps was previously Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), whose website now has a warning stating that “this organization is changing”. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is focused on the energy portfolio from the former BEIS, according to a segment dedicated to the new department on the government’s website.

“The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will provide dedicated leadership focused on delivering security of energy supply, ensuring properly functioning markets, greater energy efficiency and seizing the opportunities of net zero to lead the world in new green industries,” the segment on the government’s site states.

“This year, the department will focus on easing the cost of living and delivering financial security by bringing down energy bills and keeping them down - better insulating consumers from external impacts. Longer term objectives include ensuring properly functioning energy markets, coordinating net zero objectives across government and bringing external delivery expertise to bear on its portfolio of major projects,” the segment adds.

