UK PM Hopefuls Invited to Energy Debate
UK prime ministerial hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been invited to take part in a Net Zero and Energy Security Hustings in the coming weeks by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), and the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).
In a letter sent to the Conservative party politicians, the chambers of commerce noted that this debate would be hosted by AGCC in the North East of Scotland, with support from the BCC and SCC.
“The event would be open to members of the Conservative and Unionist Party besides members of the Chambers, representing the energy sector and key industries,” the letter stated.
“For businesses eager to hear from the next Prime Minister, and for your party members in an area with strong Conservative support, we will ensure that this is a very worthwhile and successful event,” the letter added.
“We look forward to welcoming you to Aberdeen and to working with you and your government to deliver for business,” the letter continued.
In the letter, the chambers of commerce stated that they were encouraged that the dual challenges of delivering energy security and achieving net zero have featured prominently in Truss and Sunak’s campaigns to date.
“The next Prime Minister must work closely with business, capitalize on the opportunities of energy transition and ensure that we maximize economic potential. We are eager to work with you to achieve these ambitions,” the letter noted.
“The North Sea is critical to supplying the UK’s energy needs in the here and now and it will be businesses and the workforce based in Europe’s oil capital, Aberdeen, that will lead the revolution in renewables and low carbon technologies of the future,” the letter went on to state.
After a series of ballots, Conservative Members of Parliament chose Truss and Sunak as the final two candidates in the leadership race. On September 5, the Conservatives will announce the next head of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
In a statement in Downing Street on July 7, Boris Johnson announced “it is now clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister”.
“I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” Johnson added in the statement.
Johnson’s statement followed the resignation of several MPs, including ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak and ex-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
