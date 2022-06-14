UK Petrol Theft Surges
The number of times drivers in the UK filled their vehicles with petrol and then drove off without paying surged at the start of June, according to a monitoring group.
Unpaid fuel incidents increased 22% in the first week of the month, when compared with the same period in May, according to the British Oil Security Syndicate, which tracks forecourt crime. The cost of theft to retailers could exceed £100 million this year, it said.
About 70% of the cases were motorists claiming not to have enough money to pay their bill, and subsequently not returning to settle up. The rest involved people driving off without even attempting to pay. The syndicate collects reports from petrol station operators and helps them collect the debts.
Prices of both petrol and diesel were setting fresh records daily in the UK, compounding a wider surge in living costs. On Tuesday, petrol climbed to £1.85 ($2.24) a liter, while diesel was £1.91. That compares with an average of £1.33 for petrol last year and £1.36 for diesel.
“There is no doubt that there is a link between rising fuel prices and increased incidents of forecourt fuel crime,” said Claire Nichol, executive director of the syndicate. “Reported incidents have been rising steadily by around 5% each month, but this month there has been a noticeable increase.”
--With assistance from Jack Wittels.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BP Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last
- Tanzania Signs Deal For $30Bn LNG Project With Shell, Equinor
- First Ever UK Carbon Storage Licensing Round Launched
- Orcadian Energy Submits Plan For Development Of UK North Sea Field
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
- Oil Rise Halts on Blistering Inflation Report
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause