UK Petrol Price Hits Fresh Record
The price of petrol in the UK soared to a fresh record on Tuesday, just as strikes by rail workers saw more people take to their cars.
The average cost of petrol rose to 189.33 pence a litre, pushing the cost of filling a 55-litre family car above £104 ($127.40), according to the RAC motoring organization. Diesel climbed to 197.11 pence a litre, also a new high.
While it now seems the current peak in petrol prices has been reached, diesel is on course to move closer to £2 a litre -- although if oil continues to trade lower this may not become a reality, said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Biden Escalates War of Words with Big Oil
- What Do You Pay for in a Gallon of Fuel?
- Exxon Joins The Fun As New Partner In Huge Qatari LNG Project
- Saudi Firm Investing $1.5Bn In Egyptian Onshore Wind Project
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Var Energi Prepares For Future Growth With Management Reshape
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags
- ConocoPhillips Makes Norway Gas Discovery
- USA Gasoline Price Falls
- These Are the Largest Energy Companies by Market Cap Right Now
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point