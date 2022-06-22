SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

UK Petrol Price Hits Fresh Record

by Bloomberg
|
Jack Wittels
|
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
UK Petrol Price Hits Fresh Record
The price of petrol in the UK soared to a fresh record.

The price of petrol in the UK soared to a fresh record on Tuesday, just as strikes by rail workers saw more people take to their cars.

The average cost of petrol rose to 189.33 pence a litre, pushing the cost of filling a 55-litre family car above £104 ($127.40), according to the RAC motoring organization. Diesel climbed to 197.11 pence a litre, also a new high.

While it now seems the current peak in petrol prices has been reached, diesel is on course to move closer to £2 a litre -- although if oil continues to trade lower this may not become a reality, said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles