UK Petrol Crime Surged in 2Q
There was a 20% jump in losses from petrol theft at UK pumps in the second quarter of the year, according to a monitoring group.
The British Oil Security Syndicate, or BOSS, said petrol stations faced average annual losses of £5,766, up from £4,748 the previous quarter. The increase was a result of both a higher volume of thefts and higher outright fuel prices.
“The stark reality is forecourt fuel crime continues to escalate,” Claire Nichol, executive director at BOSS said. “Busy forecourts are particularly exposed, especially at peak time.”
Meanwhile, motoring group RAC said that some supermarkets are still not passing on cuts in wholesale fuel prices as much as they should be. Prices have, however, fallen from record highs set earlier this year.
