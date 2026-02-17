UK Oil Regulator Launches New Digital Strategy

The NSTA has announced the launch of a new digital and data strategy.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has announced the launch of a new digital and data strategy.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, the NSTA said the strategy outlines the organization’s “intention to keep evolving its data and digital offer to support UK energy production and security, drive emissions reductions, and accelerate the energy transition”.

“The new strategy builds on past successes and careful analysis of which areas require further attention in order to ensure that they are best placed to meet the growing and changing need for data,” the statement added.

“Therefore, it sets out how digital foundations will be strengthened, strong data governance established and flexible data architecture and robust digital infrastructure implemented, all underpinned by the guiding principles, including people, skills and culture and collaboration, and the three key building blocks: data, digital and insights and analytics,” it continued.

In the statement, the NSTA said data will remain central to its approach and added that, as regulatory responsibilities evolve, the NSTA “will adopt a data first approach”.

“This will include modernizing data flow across the organization, establishing consistent metadata and definitions, and enabling the responsible use of trusted, authoritative datasets,” the statement noted.

“Developing quality-assured datasets using unified standards and metadata and ensuring that data is interoperable and scalable will enable data types to be captured, connected, and reused and provide users with trusted high-quality information,” the NSTA said.

“To achieve this the NSTA will continue to modernize its legacy technology, making use of automation and AI/machine learning technologies and ensuring systems can accommodate increasing demand for high-quality regulatory data,” it added.

“This will ensure the Digital Energy Platform makes vital information for decision-making easily accessible,” the statement concluded.

In a statement posted on its website in November last year, the NSTA announced the launch of a new data portal signposting page, which it pointed out had been set up by eight organizations “dedicated to sharing offshore information”.

The UKCS Data Portals site was set up by the Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group (DSG) and signposts to data from Admiralty Marine, BGS GeoIndex, The Crown Estate, The Crown Estate Scotland, European Marine Observation and Data Network, Marine Data Exchange, Marine Environmental & Data Network, and the NSTA, the statement highlighted.

“The North Sea is a vital resource for a growing array of UK industries which need to share information in order to make the best use of it,” Nic Granger, NSTA Chief Information and Financial Officer and Chair of the Offshore Energy Digital Strategy Group, said in that statement.

“Easy access to reliable information enables businesses to make better decisions and support the UK’s ambitions for a strong economy, energy security and environmental protections,” he added.

In a statement posted on its site back in October 2025, the NSTA announced that the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund had awarded the NSTA GBP 107,000 ($145,437) “for a project intended to make North Sea data easier to access”.

“The funding will be split between two workstreams, one creating an enhanced Geospatial Data Viewer which is intended to help users by bringing together datasets from multiple government agencies in one place,” the NSTA said in that statement.

“The second will create an AI chatbot to assist users in navigating NSTA’s Open Data and National Data Repository portals, with potential future expansion to other platforms. The chatbot would provide reliable responses to research queries,” it added.

“It is hoped that the workstreams, which will be assessed in April 2026, will make information more accessible to users who will be able to reach better decisions about a range of potential North Sea projects,” the NSTA continued.

The NSTA highlighted in this statement that the UK Government’s Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) funds regulators and local authorities “to trial new and innovative regulatory approaches enabling businesses to bring innovative products to the market quicker”.

“Good decision-making requires easy access to reliable information,” Granger said in this NSTA statement.

The NSTA notes on its website that it regulates and influences the oil and gas, offshore hydrogen, and carbon storage industries.

“We help drive North Sea energy transition, realizing the significant potential of the UK Continental Shelf as a critical energy and carbon abatement resource,” it adds.

“We hold industry to account on reducing emissions,” the site highlights.

