UK Oil Lobby Warns Financing May Dry Up After Windfall Tax
Banks are set to trim billions of pounds in financing for oil and gas producers in the UK’s North Sea after a windfall tax was imposed on the industry to help pay for the country’s energy crisis, a trade group says.
The government introduced the measure earlier this year and then expanded it in November as it sought to fill a hole in the budget caused by subsidizing natural gas bills that have soared since Russia cut supplies to Europe.
The oil and gas industry warns that the Energy Price Levy, which slaps a 35% rate on profits from North Sea producers, risks drying up investment in a sector that’s key to the country’s energy security even as it transitions away from fossil fuels to achieve climate goals.
Companies have called on the government to include a price floor so the measure would recede or disappear as oil and gas prices decline. Without some changes, there’s a risk that banks pull back on a type of financing based on the value of fossil fuel reserves, according to industry lobby Offshore Energies UK.
“The scale of the tax and lack of a clear price mechanism for removal of the levy as prices begin to normalize are key issues,” said Michael Tholen, the group’s sustainability and policy director. “Unless these are addressed, some companies will face an up-to 50% cut in their reserves-based lending capacity as facilities are reviewed over time by banks.”
The financing provides about £14 billion ($16.8 billion) to small- and medium-sized UK producers, the Financial Times reported, citing data from Brindex, an industry group for independent companies.
Since the tax was increased in November, Brent crude oil has fallen about 8% and natural gas is down more than 25%.
The Energy Profits Levy strikes a balance between funding the cost of living support, while also encouraging investment to bolster the UK’s energy security, a spokesperson for the Treasury said in a statement. The measure includes an investment allowance that allows firms to use spending on production to offset their tax burden.
The levy already prompted some producers to rethink their local spending. Shell Plc’s UK head said last month the company would reevaluate £25 billion of planned investments — despite making record profits this year and not paying any windfall taxes due to investments.
France’s TotalEnergies SE will cut investment in the UK North Sea by 25% next year in response to the expanded tax. The largest British producer, Harbour Energy Plc, said it’s reviewing investment and won’t take part in an upcoming leasing round for new exploration sites.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- European Oil And Gas Contracts Down 2Pct In November 2022
- Petrobras And CNOOC Ink Deal For Natural Gas Flow And Processing
- Exxon Sues European Union Over Windfall Levy
- RWE Secures 15 Years of Texas LNG from Sempra
- Gasoline Price Average Dipping Below $3 in 2022 Dubbed Unlikely
- Here's What Consumers Paid For In a Gallon of Gasoline, Diesel in November
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Top Headlines: Calls for Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
- Soaring China Covid Cases Push Economic Activity Off a Cliff
- Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
- New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Oil Prices Rally Across the Week
- Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
- Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023