UK Offshore Wind Industry To Employ 100,000 People By 2030

A report completed by the Offshore Wind Skills Intelligence Report has outlined that the sector will employ 100,000 people in the UK by 2030.

A report completed by the Offshore Wind Skills Intelligence Report has outlined that the sector will become a meaningful employer in the UK, employing in the region of 100,000 people in the industry by 2030.

The East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) welcomed the report from the Offshore Wind Industry Council which demonstrates huge potential growth for the industry’s job market.

The report also indicates that, between 2022 and 2030, the industry will see a whopping $190 billion of private investment in new offshore wind projects. This will take the average annual spend to more than $20.8 billion, significantly higher than last year’s reported private investment which showed an average spend of just over $12.2 billion per year.

“This is fantastic news for our region. Our Skills for Energy program continues to work closely with the industry, promoting career pathways in the sector to schools, colleges, and universities as well as encouraging skilled people in other sectors to consider a career transition into the offshore wind industry.

“By doing this, we focus on nurturing the next generation of energy industry professionals, closing the skill gap, and encouraging further investment in our region as the country’s Clean Growth Region,” EEEGR’s Head of Skills, Gemma Head, said.

With huge investments already on the horizon from major developers ScottishPower Renewables, Vattenfall, RWE, and Equinor, EEEGR expects to see great benefits for the region in the coming years.

The East of England Energy Group is an industry-specific membership organization representing over 200 organizations ranging from energy producers and developers to supply chain companies.

EEEGR is a key voice for the sector, putting the East of England and its expertise on the radar of major international players and influential politicians at regional and national levels. EEEGR has close links with education and training institutions through its Skills for Energy program.

A program created to ensure that there is an ongoing pipeline of talented individuals for the current and future well-being of the energy industry.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com