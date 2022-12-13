UK Offshore Energy Sector Talent Celebrated At OEUK 2022 Awards

The best and the brightest talent UK’s offshore energy sector has to offer have been recognized at the Shell-sponsored Offshore Energies UK’s 2022 Awards. In total, over 400 people joined the ceremony in person and 27 entrants made it to the finalist stage after an expert panel considered over 70 nominations from across the sector.

The awards champion people who have made an extraordinary impact on the industry in the past year. Winners were awarded across nine different categories, ranging from supply chain company of the year to contributing to the low carbon economy.

Hosted by a celebrity guest and comedian Zoe Lyons, attendees also ‘live-voted’ for the coveted Audience Award to honor a person they think has performed particularly well in the past year.

“Our awards bring together people who have stood up and made a difference. They are shining lights of professionalism, creativity, and perseverance of which we can be proud. People who are turning challenge into an opportunity. We are an industry that is transforming – and tonight we celebrate the dynamic people and companies who are at the heart of this change,” said Commenting after the event, OEUK’s chief executive Deirdre Michie.

“Our people continue to play a critical role in providing the energy this country needs, while supporting jobs and communities and applying their expertise to deliver crucial climate change ambitions."

"As you may know, this will be my last OEUK awards as CEO, so tonight holds a special meaning for me personally. Over the years it has been a great pleasure to watch our nominees and winners go from strength to strength and to see this event become an industry milestone,” Michie said.

“We are delighted to continue our support for the prestigious annual OEUK Awards. What a year this has been, and what exceptional achievements from the people and companies in our sector,” Simon Roddy, Shell UK Upstream VP, said. “This year’s awards showcase the depth and breadth of skills and talent, as well as commitment, of so many entrants. Their innovation and drive will shape the future of the industry, as it continues to meet the UK’s energy needs while delivering the technologies needed for a Just Transition to Net Zero.”

Winners of the 2022 Awards Are:

Jordan Machray, PBS by Ponticelli - Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by OPITO);

Laura Carrigan, Proserv - Early Career Professional of the Year;

Peterson Energy Logistics - People and Culture (sponsored by Xodus);

Baker Hughes - Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (sponsored by Subsea 7);

Worley - Energy Transition (sponsored by the North Sea Transition Authority);

CNOOC International - Operator of the Year;

Petrofac - Supply Chain Company of the Year – Large Enterprise (sponsored by Delaware);

Katoni Engineering - Supply Chain Company of the Year – SME (sponsored by Delaware);

Tyler Chicken, Ithaca Energy - Audience Award.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com