UK Launches Oil and Gas Climate Checkpoint Consultation

The UK government has announced that it has launched a consultation on the design of a new climate compatibility checkpoint for the oil and gas industry.

The development follows a commitment earlier this year to introduce the checkpoint as part of the North Sea Transition Deal, a government statement highlighted. This checkpoint will be a new measure carried out before each future oil and gas licensing process to ensure any new licenses are only awarded on the basis that they are aligned with the UK’s climate change commitments, including the UK’s target of reaching net zero by 2050, the government noted.

Now open for views, the consultation sets out potential tests that could be used to assess new licenses, including domestic demand for oil and gas, the sector’s projected production levels, the increasing prevalence of clean technologies such as carbon capture and hydrogen generation and the sector’s continued progress against emissions reduction targets, the government outlined. The consultation will give interested parties the opportunity to input on the design of the checkpoint, according to the government.

In a statement posted on its website, the UK government noted that it is driving the global shift away from fossil fuels but added that it recognizes the important role that oil and gas will play over the coming decades as the UK transitions to low carbon solutions.

“This new checkpoint will be key to our plans to support the oil and gas sector during its net zero transition,” UK Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said in a government statement.

“It helps safeguard the future of this vital UK industry as we create more opportunities for green jobs and investment across the country,” Hands went on to say.

Commenting on the development, Andy Samuel, the chief executive of the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), said, “we welcome the launch of this consultation”.

“Alongside the net zero test the OGA is applying to our decisions such as field developments, these proposals recognize the important role of industry in helping meet the UK’s energy needs while accelerating the energy transition to net zero,” Samuel added.

In a statement posted on its website, the OGA noted that an orderly transition is crucial to maintaining the security of the UK’s energy supply, supporting high-value jobs and safeguarding the expertise necessary to achieve a lower carbon future.

Katy Heidendreich, the supply chain and operations director at industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK), said, “our sector strongly supports the UK Government’s ambition to demonstrate international leadership in delivering a just transition to net zero emissions by 2050”.

“The UK’s domestic oil and gas industry has a critical role in maintaining the country’s energy security, being a major contributor to our economy and the sector’s skills, experience and investment will be key to delivering a successful energy transition at pace,” Heidenreich added.

“Our industry welcomes the transparency that a checkpoint for future BEIS licensing decisions provides. It is vital that this checkpoint is robust and ensures that future licensing rounds are compatible with the UK’s climate change ambitions, while maintaining investor confidence in the UK Continental Shelf,” the OGUK representative went on to say.

The UK government agreed the North Sea Transition Deal with industry in March this year. Key commitments in the deal include targets to reduce emissions and joint government and oil and gas sector investment of up to $21.9 billion (GBP 16 billion) by 2030 to reduce emissions.

