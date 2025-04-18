UK Industry Body Invites Public to Join Live Debates

'These debates offer a valuable opportunity to ask questions, hear diverse viewpoints, and engage directly with those influencing the country's energy landscape', OEUK said.

In a release posted on its website this week, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) announced that it is delivering a series of live debates across the UK this spring and said it is inviting the public “to join important conversations about the future of the UK’s offshore energy industry”.

The debates are set to take place in Aberdeen, Falkirk, and Newcastle, the release revealed. OEUK said they will feature a range of voices, including industry leaders and the local community.

The debates are free to attend and are aimed at anyone interested in the future of the UK’s energy supply, OEUK noted in the release. The industry body went on to state that it is encouraging people from all walks of life to attend and actively participate in discussions on the UK’s energy future.

“The UK’s offshore energy sector plays an important role in providing energy to homes and businesses,” OEUK stated in the release.

“With the UK government currently consulting on key energy policies, and domestic energy production at record lows, these events offer a timely opportunity for local communities to learn more about offshore energies including oil, gas, and renewables, ask questions, and engage in a transparent dialogue about how the country can achieve a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future,” it added.

“These debates offer a valuable opportunity to ask questions, hear diverse viewpoints, and engage directly with those influencing the country’s energy landscape,” it continued.

In the release, OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said, “we’re hosting these events to open up the conversation on energy production”.

“Whether you work in the offshore energy sector or not, these debates are a chance for everyone to have their say on what the UK’s energy future should look like,” he added.

“We want to hear from local communities, businesses, and workers who will be affected by these decisions,” he went on to state.

OEUK highlighted in the release that registration for tickets is now open through a ballot system, adding that it will be selecting attendees “to ensure a broad range of perspectives”.

Security Conference

In a separate release posted on its site last week, OEUK revealed that it will hold a “security and resilience conference” in Aberdeen at the end of the month.

“Offshore Energies UK is taking a lead in sharing information to protect vital UK offshore energy producers from deliberate damage to their operations,” OEUK said in this release.

“Specialists from industry, defense policy, the security services, and academia will address a high level security and resilience conference being held at the center of the UK’s offshore energy industry in the Union Kirk, Aberdeen, Scotland on 30th April 2025,” it added.

“This is the first offshore energy event of its kind in the UK to discuss how to respond to risks to subsea infrastructure and protect against damage and is being held ahead of publication of the government’s Strategic Defense Review which is expected to discuss the importance of protecting underwater networks,” it went on to state.

OEUK noted in this release that the conference is part of OEUK’s remit on behalf of its membership of more than 400 organizations to promote domestic energy security and a homegrown energy future to reduce reliance on imports.

The industry body added that delegates will gain an understanding of the range of security threats and vulnerabilities faced by the energy industry. It went on to state that they will learn how to build resilience in their organizations from the diverse range of security experts in attendance and be given an opportunity to network with key industry stakeholders.

“Offshore Energies UK takes very seriously its responsibilities to monitor the global energy landscape and stay ahead of security threats,” Mark Wilson, OEUK’s director of health, safety, environment, and operations, and the leader of the conference, said in the release.

“In an increasingly uncertain world it is essential that the UK maintains its leadership in this critical area,” he added.

OEUK’s 2025 Business Outlook report shows that, under the right business conditions, half of the 13-15 billion barrels of oil and gas the UK is projected to need by 2050 could be produced at home, a release sent to Rigzone by the OEUK team last month stated.

OEUK highlighted in that release that the publication of its Business Outlook coincides with government consultations with industry on the future of the North Sea and the oil and gas fiscal regime.

“In the coming months interlinked decisions are also expected on the UK government’s Comprehensive Spending Review and new Industrial Strategy as well as updated environmental guidelines for oil and gas projects,” OEUK pointed out in the release.

OEUK describes itself on its site as “the leading trade association for the UK offshore energy industry” and a “not for profit membership organization with a history stretching back five decades”.

