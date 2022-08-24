UK Imports No Fuel From Russia for First Time
The UK imported no fuel from Russia for the first time on record in June as the government achieved its ambition to phase out all purchases of natural gas and oil in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Figures, released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, showed fuel imports from Russia, which averaged £499 million a month in the year through February, fell to zero for the first time in data going back to 1997.
Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia was the UK’s largest supplier of refined oil, the ONS said. The nation accounted for 24.1% of all imports of that commodity. It also supplied 5.9% of the UK’s crude oil imports, and 4.9% of the gas imports.
But “as a result of the UK government’s ambition to phase out imports of Russian oil and gas, there were no imports of refined oil, crude oil, gas or coal, coke and briquettes from Russia by June 2022,” the ONS said. “This has prompted importers to seek alternatives. There have been increases in imports of refined oil from Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Belgium and Kuwait in recent months; partially compensating for reduced imports from Russia.”
Total imports of goods from Russia totaled £33 million in June, down about 97% from the average in the year before the invasion.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asia Buyer
- USA Henry Hub Gas Prices Climb to Record High
- APA Suriname Drilling Campaign Produces One Find, One Miss
- Southern Louisiana Pointed Out As Major CCUS Hotbed
- Beach Using Kupe Platform To Help New Zealand Offshore Wind Industry
- UK Imports No Fuel From Russia for First Time
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries