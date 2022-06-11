UK Government, Shell Talk Pivoting Back To North Sea Oil and Gas
The UK government got together with Shell Plc in London this week to talk up North Sea oil and gas, the latest sign of the country’s pivot back toward domestic fossil fuels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Comments by Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden and UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng underscore the deep shift in energy policy. A government that was focused on renewables in the run-up to last year’s COP26 climate talks is now working to boost investment in oil and gas fields.
Regulators last week gave Shell approval to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea, having previously rejected the project on environmental grounds. The energy major also has a stake in the controversial Cambo oil development, which was put on ice last year amid climate protests.
“Responsibly produced, local gas plays an essential role in the UK’s energy security and the transition to net-zero emissions,” Van Beurden said in a speech to staff on June 7, the text of which was posted on Shell’s website.
Kwarteng, present at the event, said in a LinkedIn post that the UK has to be “realistic” about its energy needs in light of soaring commodity prices.
“We want to ensure we don’t squander the resources we are blessed with in the North Sea, because our oil and gas reserves will ensure our national security,” Kwarteng said.
Benchmark Brent crude is trading above $120 a barrel, about 70% higher than a year ago, while European gas prices have tripled in the period as the war in Ukraine stokes supply concerns.
Market Share
Shell will move on with the Jackdaw project “as well as other similar ones,” Van Beurden said. “In fact, we have an interest in six of the UK’s 12 planned exploration wells.” The company aims to increase its oil and gas market share in the UK over the next eight years to 15% from 10%, he said.
That’s part of a wider commitment to invest as much as £25 billion ($31 billion) in Britain this decade, 75% of which will be allocated to cleaner sources of energy. Shell has won bids to build 5 gigawatts of floating wind off Scotland and is looking to develop a carbon-capture and hydrogen site in Aberdeenshire.
It also plans to invest £100m by 2030 to help 15,000 people get “skilled jobs.”
Despite the government’s more enthusiastic embrace of the oil and gas industry, there are signs of friction. The recent decision to slap a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector has brought future investment plans into question, with Shell insisting projects such as Jackdaw require a stable fiscal policy.
“We continue to look to the government for those assurances,” Van Beurden said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- OSM Offshore To Modify Equinor Heidrun B FSU
- Laredo Energy VI Explores Sale Worth Up to $1B
- LNG Exports In E. Guinea Could Be Key To European Energy Security
- TotalEnergies Takes Vantage Drillship For Work Off West Africa
- DeepOcean Hires Battery-Powered Subsea Construction Vessel
- PDC Energy Gets Green Light for Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan
- Empyrean Decides To Move Along With Topaz Drilling
- Pioneering Spirit Delivers Decommissioned Valhall Facilities
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Vaalco Makes Significant Find Offshore Gabon
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers