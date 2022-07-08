UK Gov Energy Reps Comment on Bojo Situation

The UK Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (DBEIS), Kwasi Kwarteng, and the UK Minister of State for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change at DBEIS, Greg Hands, have both commented on the UK leadership.

In a statement posted on Twitter yesterday, Kwarteng said, “what a depressing state of affairs. So much needless damage caused. We now need a new leader as soon as practicable”.

“Someone who can rebuild trust, heal the country, and set out a new, sensible and consistent economic approach to help families,” he added in the statement.

“I’m on Teesside today launching a £400m investment - a new offshore wind factory that will employ hundreds of local people. Westminster is a mess, but this investment - and those jobs - will outlast any PM. The wheels of Government must continue in the meantime,” Kwarteng continued.

In a pinned tweet posted yesterday, Hands said, “I met the Prime Minister yesterday in No10 and urged him in person to stand down in the interests of good governance”.

In the Twitter post, Hands also said, “it’s been my firm view to carry on as Energy and Climate Minister to support Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng at this time”.

In a televised statement in Downing Street on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “it is now clearly the will of the parliamentary conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister”.

“I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week,” he added.

Since Tuesday, more than 50 MPs have resigned, according to a tracker on Sky News. This includes the ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid.

