UK Gov Changes Terms of Energy Profits Levy
The UK government has announced a flurry of changes to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), which was first introduced on May 26.
From January 1, 2023, the rate of the EPL will be increased by ten percentage points to 35 percent and a new and temporary tax of 45 percent will be introduced on the “extraordinary profits” of electricity generators, a UK government fact sheet highlighted.
The EPL’s investment allowance is also being reduced from 80 percent to 29 percent for all investment expenditure besides decarbonization expenditure. The original EPL investment allowance meant businesses would get a GBP 91.25 ($10.49) tax saving for every GBP 100 ($118.89) they invested, the fact sheet outlined. Due to the 35 percent levy rate, the 29 percent allowance will broadly maintain the existing cash value of the stipend, the fact sheet pointed out.
In addition, the government is no longer considering phasing out the levy ahead of its end date of March 2028, the fact sheet outlined.
Before the changes, the EPL was expected to raise around GBP 20 billion ($23.7 billion) through to 2025-26, according to the fact sheet, which revealed that after the changes, just over GBP 40 billion ($47.5 billion) in total is expected to be raised.
In a research report sent to Rigzone recently, BofA Global Research highlighted changes in the EPL and dubbed the investment allowance reduction as “the main surprise”.
“We reiterate our view that big oil’s exposure is more impacted by the associated hit to sentiment than the hit to financials,” BofA Global Research noted in the report.
“We estimate that the 10 percent point uplift is only equivalent to 0.7 percent of 2023 cash flow from operations (CFFO) for big oils that on average now pay ~2.5 percent of their 2023 Group CFFO as EPL in the UK,” BofA Global Research added.
In the report, the company highlighted, however, that more UK-focused exploration and production companies “are once again more impacted”. BofA Global Research outlined in the report that the new EPL structure shaves 10 percent of BofA Global Research’s Harbour Energy CFFO across 2023-26.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- UK Gov Changes Terms of Energy Profits Levy
- VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas
- Long-Duration Energy Storage Needed To Improve Decarbonization
- Brent Under Renewed Pressure This Month
- Enbridge Rations Pipeline Space
- Chinese Offshore Wind Capacity Boom Driven By State Subsidies
- EU Considers Imposing Price Cap of $65-$70 on Russian Oil
- Aral Promotes Two New Emission-Reducing Fuels
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- Freeport Provides LNG Restart Update
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- Sweden Concludes Nord Stream Explosions Caused by Sabotage
- USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
- What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down