UK Gov Announces 'Tailored Support for Aberdeen Oil Workers'

The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has announced “tailored support for Aberdeen oil and gas workers” in a release posted on its website recently.

According to the release, “around 200 Aberdeen oil and gas workers are set to benefit from a tailored skills program” launched this week, which the release said “will support them to take advantage of the high-quality job opportunities in Scotland’s growing clean energy sector”.

DESNZ noted in the release that the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund, which it said is backed by GBP 900,000 ($1.2 million) of UK government funding, “will help build the pipeline of skilled workers needed to make Britain a clean energy superpower as part of the government’s Plan for Change”.

The program is open to current and former oil and gas workers who live in or are employed in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire and are interested in moving into roles within clean energy, the release stated, adding that successful applicants will receive careers advice and funding towards training courses.

DESNZ highlighted in the release that the program will be delivered in partnership between the UK government, the Scottish government, and Skills Development Scotland, which describes itself as Scotland’s national skills body.

“Aberdeen has been the energy capital of Britain for decades and while oil and gas will be with us for decades to come, we are determined to make sure that workers are supported to access the thousands of jobs in industries such as offshore wind and carbon capture,” Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said in the release.

“This funding will help deliver a fair and prosperous transition in the North Sea, unlocking the full potential of renewable energy and reaping the economic benefits from the skills and experiences of Aberdeen’s workforce,” he added.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said in the release, “it’s great news that this vital skills training in Aberdeen is now going live”.

“We are absolutely committed to supporting Scotland’s world-class oil and gas workers as we transition to clean energy,” he added.

“This pilot will ensure there is a key role for our offshore workers in delivering our net zero future,” he continued.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin noted in the release, “the North East of Scotland has long been a titan in the oil and gas industry and the expertise within our workforce must be at the heart of driving a just transition to new fuels and sustainable energy”.

“This new Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund will support offshore workers to take on roles in the sustainable energy sector and has been designed and developed by the Scottish government, supported by funding from UK government’s Regional Skills Pilot for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and will be delivered by Skills Development Scotland,” Martin added.

Katy Heidenreich, Director of Supply Chain and People at industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said, “Aberdeen’s integrated energy workforce has the expertise that’s essential for the offshore energy we need today and for the roll out of renewable energy alongside it”.

“The UK’s energy workers have a proud heritage and hold high value jobs in oil and gas, which the nation needs for decades to come,” Heidenreich added.

“This world-class expertise is essential for building a low carbon, high growth energy future and it’s critical government and industry work together to secure it,” the OEUK representative went on to state.

In its release, DESNZ also noted that oil and gas workers are benefitting from the Energy Skills Passport, which it said helps workers to identify routes into several roles in offshore wind.

“This will also be expanded to include more clean energy sectors over time,” DESNZ said in the release.

In a joint release sent to Rigzone back in January, OEUK and RenewableUK announced they were launching “the first stage of a new website to help workers move around the UK’s energy mix, including oil and gas and offshore wind”. The development was supported by the UK and Scottish governments, the industry bodies outlined in that release.

According to a “key facts” page on OEUK’s website, oil and gas production supports over 200,000 jobs in the UK. Of these, around 84,000 are in Scotland, the page highlights.

