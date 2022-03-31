UK Faces Importing 80 Percent of Its Gas

Without new investment, around 80 percent of UK gas supplies will have to be sourced abroad.

The UK will have to import almost all of its gas and most of its oil from overseas suppliers unless billions of dollars are invested in new North Sea exploration and production facilities.

That’s according to a new report from industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which highlighted that, without new investment, around 80 percent of UK gas supplies and more than 70 percent of oil will have to be sourced abroad by 2030. The UK’s net imports in 2021 were said to be the equivalent of 62 percent of its gas and 18 percent of its oil.

Although there are enough oil and gas reserves to support the UK for at least 15 years, there has been too little investment in the platforms, pipelines and other infrastructure needed to access it, the report outlined, adding that offshore wind is still too small to be able to replace the declines in oil and gas output from the North Sea. This is expected to change over decades, however, according to the report.

Investment in the oil and gas sector has fallen from about $21 billion (GBP 16 billion) per year in 2014 to $7.2 billion (GBP 5.5 billion) in 2019 and a predicted $5.2 billion (GBP 4 billion) this year, the report highlighted. The causes are said to be varied but the UK’s complex regulatory environment, plus political disagreements around issues like climate change and windfall taxes are all factors deterring investment, the report revealed.

Offshore wind also requires significant investment if its expansion is to continue, according to the report, which found that the UK must invest $78 billion (GBP 60 billion) in 3,000 new offshore wind turbines if it is to meet its target of quadrupling wind-powered electricity generation by 2030.

“About 75 percent of the UK’s total energy comes from oil and gas – about two percent up on last year,” Ross Dornan, OEUK’s market intelligence manager, and the leader of the new research, said in an OEUK statement.

“That is because 80 percent of our homes are heated by gas which is also used to make 42 percent of our electricity. We also have 32 million vehicles that rely on petrol and diesel,” he added in the statement.

“The energy gap between what we produce ourselves and that which comes from other nations will keep growing unless we invest in exploration and production on the UK’s continental shelf … Additionally, the emissions generated by processing and transporting our own oil and gas are much lower than for imports,” Dornan went on to say.

Speaking at a breakfast briefing in Aberdeen’s P&J Live during the launch of the report, OEUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said, “we know the basin itself is in decline and that we need to actively manage this by investing in new projects as well as in existing ones”.

“And we know that if we don’t, by the 2030s, we’ll be even more reliant on other countries - up to around 80 percent of our gas, and around 70 percent of our oil. That’s a heavy exposure, and means we’ll be importing from others far more than we currently do today,” Michie added in the speech.

“And whether those other countries can continue to meet our evolving needs, is a key question for consideration. Take Norway for example. Norway are very reliable partners to us here in the UK. But it is worth noting that Norway has other customers as well - it’s not just the UK they send their gas to,” Michie continued.

Earlier this month, OEUK welcomed a speech by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that it would be “crazy” to shut down North Sea oil and gas production in the face of global shortages and price spikes.

“The move to net zero by 2050 means this reliance on oil and gas should decline over the next three decades but that will take time during which we will need to maintain secure supplies,” Michie said in an OEUK statement responding to the PM’s speech.

“The best way of securing those supplies is by being at the start of any pipeline - not the end. That means we should use the resources under the UK’s own continental shelf in preference to relying on other countries,” Michie added in the statement.

Earlier this year, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) changed its name to OEUK. The organization outlined at the time that the development reflects the evolving nature of the industry in creating the diverse mix of energy generating systems needed to achieve net zero.​

