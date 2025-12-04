UK Energy Tech Firm Seeks $500MM in Funding Round

Kraken Technologies Ltd has kicked off a fresh funding round to raise about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kraken Technologies Ltd., a software platform that helps utilities manage the transition to cleaner energy, has kicked off a fresh funding round to raise about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The platform owned by Octopus Energy Group Ltd. has been in talks with prospective investors, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Kraken is seeking a valuation of about $15 billion in the funding round, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising could still change, the people said. A representative for Octopus Energy declined to comment.

In September, Octopus Energy said it plans to spin off Kraken, which has been key to its growth into the UK’s largest electricity supplier, leapfrogging industry incumbents to serve more than 7 million customers in the country. The software allows it to balance out power flows to households as energy-transition technologies like electric vehicles, home batteries, solar panels and heat pumps become more widespread.

Kraken’s platform is already being licensed to other energy providers such as Electricite de France SA and Tokyo Gas Co., supporting more than 70 million utility customers globally, its website shows. It’s poised to sustain a 25% annual account growth to reach 100 million by 2027 through multi-sector global licensing, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Joao Martins and Patricio Alvarez wrote in an Oct. 31 note.

Octopus Energy said in January that it had become the UK’s largest energy supplier just nine years after the company started, overtaking legacy providers such as Centrica Plc’s British Gas. The rapid decarbonization of the country’s electricity has transformed the business landscape for utilities, occasionally sending power prices below zero when wind power generation surges.