UK Energy Suppliers Asked to Ensure Capital before Boosting Dividend

The United Kingdom’s energy regulator on Tuesday warned suppliers against boosting returns to investors at consumers' expense, asking them to ensure sufficient capital to guard against volatility.

The retail fuel market is expected to return to profit for the first time since 2018, with wholesale prices having “stabilized significantly” after peaking in the second half of 2022 and early 2023, Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the Office of the Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), wrote in an open letter to suppliers.

Producer price inflation (PPI) for input petroleum fell 34.7 percent in the one-year period to May and 10.4 percent month on month. “Crude oil provided the most significant downward contribution to the input PPI annual inflation rate in May 2023”, Ofgem said in an inflation bulletin update June 21.

Meanwhile the 12-month rate for consumer price inflation for household energy, water and housing only narrowly eased to 12.1 percent May from 12.3 percent April relative to the producer inflation. Transport inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index fell to just 1.3 percent in the one-year period to May from 1.6 percent in the 12 months to April, according to the agency.

“The relatively high contribution to the [overall consumer inflation] rate since April 2022 came mainly from electricity, gas, and other fuels. The contribution from this group reflects price rises for gas and electricity in April and October 2022, following increases in the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) cap on energy prices, offset partly by the government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG)”, the ONS said. The EPG, which ended April, set maximum prices for electricity and gas for households.

However, the contribution from household energy, water and housing eased between March and April mainly due to the price of electricity and gas sliding between these months but spiking 2022.

For the third quarter, Ofgem has lowered its ceiling price to reflect recent decreases in wholesale prices. The annual amount suppliers can charge an average household has dipped to about $2,640 (GBP 2,074), from around $4,170 (GBP3,280) in April-June, Ofgem said in a media release May 25. The adjustments are based on the typical consumption of dual-fuel households paying by direct debit.

But the office warned the price limit “is still above the levels it was before the energy crisis took hold, meaning many households could still struggle to pay bills”.

“While the price cap has dropped from its winter peak, it remains well above the pre-2021 average, and many people will still find such high bills difficult to pay”, Ofgem said.

Ofgem has taken several measures to help suppliers stay afloat, including through the so-called market stabilization charge, Brearley noted in the letter. Through the charge, a company that acquires a customer from another supplier must compensate the rival at the consumer’s expense if the consumer switches suppliers before using the energy the initial supplier bought at high wholesale prices.

After a consultation that closed May, Ofgem now looks to implement its Capital Adequacy Requirements, which require a certain level of capital before companies can return dividends. “There are still some suppliers who need to build capital following the crisis, and so shouldn’t be returning dividends until they do so. The final Capital Adequacy Requirements will go to Ofgem Board later this month”, Ofgem said in a press statement Tuesday.

Following the easing in wholesale energy prices, Ofgem is “refocusing the approach to retail regulation to adapt to the changed situation for the sector”, Brearley said in the letter.

“We closely monitor risk taking to ensure suppliers are sufficiently financially resilient to absorb potential losses under a wide range of scenarios and that they are complying with our enhanced Financial Responsibility Principle”, he added.

“While we are observing some good practice, we are also finding evidence that some suppliers may have breached our pricing rules, which we are investigating further and will take action if we find abuse”, the Ofgem chief said.

