UK Energy Sees Rise in Female Leaders
The number of women at the top of the UK energy sector is rising, according to a new report by POWERful Women and PwC.
This year’s analysis, which looked at the composition of the boards of the top 80 companies in the UK energy sector and focused on the most significant employers, showed that 21 percent of board seats in the sector are occupied by women. This figure stood at 16 percent last year and 13 percent in 2018, PwC highlighted.
The analysis also showed that 13 percent of executive board seats are occupied by women, which is more than double last year’s six percent, and that 15 percent of the companies surveyed have now reached the POWERful Women target for 2030 of having at least 30 percent of their executive board seats occupied by women.
More than a third of the UK’s top energy companies still have no women on their boards at all, however, according to the report, which also outlined that more than two thirds of these companies have no women occupying executive board seats.
“This year we have seen the most progress since we started compiling board statistics five years ago,” Ruth Cairnie, the chair of POWERful Women, said in an organization statement.
“The increase in the number of women in executive director positions is particularly noteworthy. Nonetheless, there is a long, long way to go before the representation of women at senior levels is sufficient or sustainable,” Cairnie added.
Steve Jennings, the energy and utilities lead at PwC, said, “the progress being made by energy companies to improve gender balance on their boards is to be welcomed, but the pace of improvement makes it clear that there is a long journey ahead of us if 2030 targets are to be met”.
“We are on the right path, but companies will not want to delay adopting strategies and plans which enable talented women in the sector to be given the opportunity to reach their full potential,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
- McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
- BP Southern Africa Appoints New CEO
- Analysts Increase Oil Price Forecast
- UK Energy Sees Rise in Female Leaders
- Cooksen Joins Targa Board
- OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
- Brent Over $40 as OPEC+ Cut Extension Looks Likely
- Petrobras Divesting Partial Stake in Espírito Santo Basin
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- Shale Oil Production Bouncing Back With Prices
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318