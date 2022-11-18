UK Energy Sec Issues Ukraine Appeal to Industry
The UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, has issued an appeal to industry concerning energy equipment for Ukraine.
“Since October, Putin has been waging a brutal and targeted war against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure”, Shapps stated in an open letter.
“Over 40 percent has been damaged or destroyed. With winter around the corner, millions from Kyiv to Kherson are without energy supply, forced to confront the fearsome prospect of cold days and dark nights. Ukrainian energy companies are working tirelessly to repair damaged infrastructure, but they urgently need more energy equipment, and both time and money are running short,” he added.
“At this most difficult time, I am calling on you to consider if you can play your part, by supplying emergency energy equipment helping to keep Ukrainian homes warm and hopes bright,” Shapps continued.
In the letter, Shapps noted that the Energy Community Secretariat has been coordinating and transporting business to business donations of specialized energy equipment since March 2022, in cooperation with the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of the European Union.
“So far, 33 shipments of urgently needed energy equipment and materials have been successfully delivered to Ukraine, including donations from the UK,” Shapps noted, adding that “we must do more”.
“The Energy Community Ukraine Taskforce is ready to assist UK companies supplying equipment and provide guidance on the most urgent needs,” Shapps said in the letter.
Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the first tranche of UK funding to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The support will help with essential repairs to critical energy infrastructure following ongoing Russian attacks, and will reconnect households and key facilities to power supply, the UK government noted in a statement posted on its website.
The statement noted that the UK is the largest donor to the fund so far, “along with sending hospital generators and a financial guarantee for Ukraine’s state-owned energy provider”.
Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine back in February, causing the oil price to soar past $100 per barrel for the first time in years.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- Finland, Denmark And Sweden Leading Green Revolution
- Speculating on Freeport's Restart Is a Loser's Game
- Diesel Price Sees Third Biggest Monthly Increase on Record
- Petronas Confirms Fire at Gas Pipeline
- Solar Power To Overtake Onshore Wind In Latin America From 2023
- Military Drills in Gas-Rich Algeria Put Focus on Russian Ties
- Turkish Move Adds Teeth to EU Sanctions on Russia Oil
- Germany Inaugurates First FLNG Terminal
- Nigeria To Build Its First-Ever Floating LNG Unit
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- Minor Damage to Pacific Zircon Tanker
- USA Adds Multiple Rigs
- Marathon Deal Exemplifies Dominant Theme of Post Covid Market
- USA Lays Blame for Tanker Attack
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- EPA Announces More Stringent Methane Measures
- S. Arabia Starts Carbon Capture Center On Path To 2060 Goal
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability