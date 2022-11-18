UK Energy Sec Issues Ukraine Appeal to Industry

'At this most difficult time, I am calling on you to consider if you can play your part'.

The UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, has issued an appeal to industry concerning energy equipment for Ukraine.

“Since October, Putin has been waging a brutal and targeted war against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure”, Shapps stated in an open letter.

“Over 40 percent has been damaged or destroyed. With winter around the corner, millions from Kyiv to Kherson are without energy supply, forced to confront the fearsome prospect of cold days and dark nights. Ukrainian energy companies are working tirelessly to repair damaged infrastructure, but they urgently need more energy equipment, and both time and money are running short,” he added.

“At this most difficult time, I am calling on you to consider if you can play your part, by supplying emergency energy equipment helping to keep Ukrainian homes warm and hopes bright,” Shapps continued.

In the letter, Shapps noted that the Energy Community Secretariat has been coordinating and transporting business to business donations of specialized energy equipment since March 2022, in cooperation with the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of the European Union.

“So far, 33 shipments of urgently needed energy equipment and materials have been successfully delivered to Ukraine, including donations from the UK,” Shapps noted, adding that “we must do more”.

“The Energy Community Ukraine Taskforce is ready to assist UK companies supplying equipment and provide guidance on the most urgent needs,” Shapps said in the letter.

Earlier this week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the first tranche of UK funding to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The support will help with essential repairs to critical energy infrastructure following ongoing Russian attacks, and will reconnect households and key facilities to power supply, the UK government noted in a statement posted on its website.

The statement noted that the UK is the largest donor to the fund so far, “along with sending hospital generators and a financial guarantee for Ukraine’s state-owned energy provider”.

Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine back in February, causing the oil price to soar past $100 per barrel for the first time in years.

