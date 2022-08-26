UK Energy Regulator Announces Tariff Cap Increase

Great Britain’s independent energy regulator Ofgem has announced that the default tariff cap will increase to $4,183 (GBP 3,549) from October 1, 2022.

Ofgem, which highlighted that the cap has increased by 80 percent since the last update, outlined that the main drivers of the increase are a rise in wholesale costs, increased wholesale volatility costs and adjustment allowance, backwardation costs, network costs, and other costs, which are said to include policy costs and smart costs.

“Wholesale related costs have increased by GBP 1,391 [$1,640] since the last update, primarily due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the subsequent political fallout,” Ofgem stated in a company release.

“Record high prices were seen around the beginning of the invasion and they have been volatile since, especially increasing each time that Russia has reduced its gas flows to Europe. Recent supply reductions to unprecedently low levels of gas have driven forward prices for the coming winter and next summer to new record highs,” Ofgem added in the statement.

“The unreliability of Russian flows now and in future have severely increased the risk of Europe facing gas shortages this winter, pushing up prices to attract other import sources such as liquified natural gas. As well as high gas prices, power prices have seen extra pressure from a worsening outlook for French electricity margins as issues with its nuclear generation fleet have taken significant amounts of generation offline. France is seeing incredibly high wholesale power prices and interconnected countries, including Great Britain, have been impacted due to its import demand,” Ofgem continued.

Commenting on Ofgem’s energy price cap announcement, a UK government spokesperson said, “we know people are incredibly worried about rising energy bills, following unprecedented gas prices across the continent driven by global events, including Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and his weaponization of energy in Europe”.

“Direct support will continue to reach people’s pockets in the weeks and months ahead, targeted at those who need it most like low-incomes households, pensioners and those with disabilities. As part of our GBP 37 billion [$43.6 billion] package of help for households, one in four of all UK households will see GBP 1,200 [$1,415] extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive a GBP 400 [$471] discount on their energy bills over winter,” the spokesperson added.

“The civil service is also making the appropriate preparations in order to ensure that any additional support or commitments on cost of living can be delivered as quickly as possible when the new Prime Minister is in place,” the spokesperson continued.

After a series of ballots, Conservative Members of Parliament chose Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as the final two candidates in the Conservative leadership race. On September 5, the Conservatives will announce the next head of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

