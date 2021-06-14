UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
Reed Exhibitions Limited has announced that the All-Energy and co-located Dcarbonise events at the SEC Centre in Glasgow have been postponed until May 11 and 12, 2022.
Although the in person events have been delayed, Reed Exhibitions noted that a virtual Dcarbonise Week event will be staged in the early autumn of this year as a pre-COP26 summit. In November last year, Reed Exhibitions announced that All-Energy and Dcarbonise would be pushed back from May 2021 to August 2021.
“With Dcarbonise Week in autumn 2021 and All-Energy and Dcarbonise 2022 in May 2022, we will now straddle the all-important COP26 with two key events,” Jonathan Heastie, the portfolio director of Reed Exhibitions and event director of All-Energy and Dcarbonise, said in a company statement.
“With just a little over two months before All-Energy and Dcarbonise are due to be held in August, as with question marks remaining about holding major indoor events, we have consulted with industry and key stakeholders and, with their input, concluded that we now have a solution that better suits the challenges we all face,” he added in the statement.
“It almost goes without saying that we are very disappointed to not be going ahead with a live event in August. But we know that Dcarbonise Week will most certainly make for an interesting and informative substitute this year and it will build on the incredible success of our webinar series, which between May 2020 and March 2021 has seen 30 webinars created and nearly 20,000 views either live or ‘on demand’,” Heastie went on to say.
All-Energy is described as the UK’s largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference. In addition to several other events, Reed Exhibitions also organizes SPE Offshore Europe, which is currently still scheduled to take place in Aberdeen from September 7 to 10, 2021.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
