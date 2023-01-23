UK Electricity Supply Margins Expected to be Tighter than Normal Tonight

'This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried'.

Electricity supply margins in the UK are expected to be tighter than normal this evening, according to National Grid ESO’s forecasts.

“We have instructed coal-fired power units to be available to increase electricity supplies should it be needed … [this] evening,” National Grid ESO noted in a thread of statements posted on Twitter.

“We are also activating a Live #DemandFlexibilityService event between 5-6pm … [today]. This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried,” the organization added in the thread.

“These are precautionary measures to maintain the buffer of spare capacity we need,” National Grid ESO went on to state.

In an earlier thread of statements posted on Twitter, National Grid ESO said it had issued a notification to warm three winter contingency coal units.

“This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply,” National Grid added in the thread.

“This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Monday, but that they will be available to the ESO, if required,” the thread added.

“The ESO as a prudent system operator has these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal and the public should continue to use energy as normal,” the thread continued.

The Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) was developed to allow the ESO to access additional flexibility when the national demand is at its highest, according to National Grid ESO’s website. Ofgem granted approval for the National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service to run from November 3, 2022, to March 31, 2023, back in November last year.

“This new innovative service will allow consumers, as well as some industrial and commercial users (through suppliers/aggregators), to be incentivized for voluntarily flexing the time when they use their electricity,” National Grid ESO states on its site.

In October 2022, National Grid ESO presented its winter outlook report. In that report, National Grid ESO outlined that it had added “several mitigating tools to its operational toolbox to help manage the energy supply this winter”. These included the creation of the demand flexibility service, providing an early view of the winter outlook, and securing three contracts with coal generators to keep five coal units open and on standby this winter.

National Grid ESO is the electricity system operator for Great Britain. Its control room moves electricity around the country second by second to ensure that the right amount of electricity is where it’s needed, when it’s needed, always keeping supply and demand in perfect balance, its site notes.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com