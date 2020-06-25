UK Council and OGTC to Help Develop Energy Hub

Shetland Islands Council has agreed to work together with the Oil and Gas Technology Centre to help develop an energy hub concept.

Shetland Islands Council revealed Wednesday that it has agreed to work together with the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) to help develop an energy hub concept which it says will deliver a clean, sustainable energy future for Shetland and the UK.

The energy hub concept could make West of Shetland oil and gas assets net zero by 2030 and provide five percent of the UK’s low carbon energy demand by 2050, according to the council. The hub will focus on powering offshore oil and gas platforms with renewable electricity from shore and on producing industrial quantities of hydrogen.

“This is exactly the boost that our economy needs at this time,” Steven Coutts, the leader of Shetland Islands Council, said in a government statement.

“I am delighted that the project has moved so fast since the council set it up earlier in the year as the opportunities are massive and the engagement is very strong. It is particularly important for our young folk and the wider community as we look to develop our workforce into the future,” he added.

Colette Cohen, the chief executive of the OGTC, said, “energy hubs are an exciting concept, which have the potential to accelerate the transition of our industry to a net zero future, while also supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions”.

“The energy hub concept is a priority, working in partnership with industry, the regulators and research organizations, it will accelerate the development of key technology to create an integrated energy future for Scotland and enable the region to transition to a Hydrogen economy,” Cohen added.

Discussions regarding the hub are currently taking place with a “range” of potential stakeholders, according to the council. The next stage of the project is a period of planning, early stage concept engineering, research and studies, the council highlighted. This feasibility stage is expected to run for two to three years before any investment decisions are taken.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com