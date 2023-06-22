UK Annual Motor Fuel Prices Down 13.1 Percent
Motor fuel prices in the United Kingdom further fell 13.1 percent in the one year to May, making the biggest downward pull to the country’s annual consumer price inflation of 8.7 percent, official data showed Wednesday.
Transport inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 1.3 percent in the 12 months to May from 1.6 percent in the one-year period to April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.
“This continues the broadly downward trend in the rate seen since June 2022. Prices rose by 0.3% between April and May this year, but this was less than the 0.6% between the same two months a year ago, leading to the easing in the annual rate” for the transport sector, it said in its statistical bulletin update.
The weakening of motor fuel prices, which already decreased 8.9 percent April, offset upward effects from airfares and secondhand cars. Petrol dipped to 144.4 pence a liter May 2023 from 165.9 May 2022 while diesel slid to 154.6 from 179.7.
Month on month, petrol prices shed 1.4 pence per liter between April and May 2023 in contrast to a rise of 4.1 pence per liter between the same months 2022. Diesel was 7.8 pence cheaper May 2023 than the prior month, compared to a 3.6 pence increase per liter in the same period last year.
But while motor fuel prices helped hold down overall inflation, household fuels including gas and household electricity made the largest upward impact on the inflation in terms of CPI plus owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH), though the CPI 12-month rate for housing and household services (water, electricity, gas and other fuels) eased to 12.1 in May from 12.3 in April.
“The relatively high contribution to the [CPIH] rate since April 2022 came mainly from electricity, gas, and other fuels. The contribution from this group reflects price rises for gas and electricity in April and October 2022, following increases in the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) cap on energy prices, offset partly by the government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG)”, the ONS said. The EPG caps electricity and gas prices for households.
However, the contribution from this group eased between March and April mainly due to the price of electricity and gas sliding between these months but spiking in 2022.
For the third quarter, energy utility regulator Ofgem has lowered its ceiling price to reflect recent decreases in wholesale prices. The annual amount suppliers can charge an average household falls to about $2,650 (GBP 2,074), from around $4,190 (GBP3,280) in April-June, Ofgem said in a press release May 25. The figures are based on the typical consumption of dual-fuel households paying by direct debit.
But the agency warned the price limit “is still above the levels it was before the energy crisis took hold, meaning many households could still struggle to pay bills”.
“While the price cap has dropped from its winter peak, it remains well above the pre-2021 average, and many people will still find such high bills difficult to pay”, Ofgem said, urging “more focus” by the government and the industry to aid the most vulnerable this winter.
