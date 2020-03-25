UE Manufacturing Cuts Staff Count by 50 Percent

Earlier this week, Oklahoma City-based UE Manufacturing laid off 111 employees permanently, cutting its employee count in half.

The action affected its location at 10000 NW 2nd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73127, according to a notice the company sent to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. Just over half of the total positions affected were assemblers and welders. No further information surrounding the job losses was provided in the notice.

UE Manufacturing is a global supplier and manufacturer of oilfield pumping equipment. The company was formed in 1994 and is comprised of a staff combining over 200 years of equipment manufacturing, service and sales experience.

UEM offers a full product line of fluid pumping equipment that ranges from fracturing, cementing and transfer units to cryogenic pumps. It also specializes in the remanufacturing and service of a wide variety of oilfield pumping equipment.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.