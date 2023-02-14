UAE's Biggest Producer Set to Expand Renewable Energy Projects
The largest power producer in the United Arab Emirates plans to sell bonds and acquire assets this year, according to the company’s chief executive officer.
Bolstered by gains at its oil and gas businesses, the utility known as Taqa wants to aims to expand in renewable energy projects as well as its main industries of power generation and water desalination. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., as it’s officially known, posted a one-third jump in profit last year, helped by oil prices that averaged nearly $100 a barrel last year.
“Our focus is on growth,” Jasim Husain Thabet said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “We’re in discussions and, if there are deals that bring value to the shareholders, we’ll follow through and execute.”
The company is also looking at issuing “several hundred million dollars” of green bonds for specific projects in 2023, he said.
The UAE is hosting COP28, the UN’s major climate summit, this year and one of its key tasks is to get oil producers more involved in discussions on how to curb global warming.
The country was the first in the Persian Gulf to declare a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Last year, Taqa bought stakes in the UAE’s main renewable energy company Masdar alongside Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Taqa is the biggest shareholder in Masdar’s solar and wind power business, while Adnoc is the main partner in the green-hydrogen unit.
Masdar will likely spend in “the ballpark” of $50 billion by 2030 to buy solar and wind assets and have stakes in at least 100 gigawatts of power.
“M&A is going to be a major component of that,” Thabet said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia Drills Most Oil in a Decade
- Biden Administration Plans to Sell 26 Million Barrels of Crude
- A $39 Trillion Investor Alliance Gives Warning on Carbon Offsets
- Thailand's Largest Coal Producer to Boost US Shale Gas Investment
- Oil Supplies A Bigger Issue Than Demand For 2024
- Biden Wants Citizens to Police Oil Wells for Methane
- UAE's Biggest Producer Set to Expand Renewable Energy Projects
- Tullow Oil Seeks Arbitration Over $387M in Tax Assessments from Ghana
- Targa Investigated for Failure to Report Big Gas Release
- China's Xi Vows Deeper Iran Ties Amid US Push to Curb Oil Trade
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Jet Fuel Prices Hit 12-Year Highs
- Oil Prices Have Been in Turbulent Downtrend Since Mid-2022
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut
- How Critical Is Cyber Security for Offshore Oil and Gas Installations?
- Oil Rebounds This Week
- Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?