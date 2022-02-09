UAE Says Gas Cylinder Behind Explosion
The United Arab Emirates said a gas cylinder explosion rocked its capital overnight and warned the public not to spread rumors following recent missile and drone attacks.
Civil defense teams in Abu Dhabi evacuated a building and there were no casualties, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.
The U.S. embassy initially warned its citizens to remain on alert following “reports of a possible missile or drone strike” but later clarified that its message was not intended to cast doubt on the cause of the explosion.
“Against the backdrop of recent security incidents, reports of audible and visible explosions in Abu Dhabi early this morning prompted the Embassy to issue a security alert to American citizens and personnel,” a U.S. embassy spokesman said in a statement. “Subsequently, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority issued a public notification” that it was a gas explosion.
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three missile and drone attacks on the oil exporter and Middle East business hub in recent weeks. A similar attack on the UAE this month was claimed by a separate group, which is believed by analysts to be tied to Iraq-based pro-Iranian militia.
UAE authorities confirmed those earlier attacks.
The latest blast came as the U.S. said it was sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks. The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the Gulf nation, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.
The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis since 2015, after they swept through northern Yemen and captured the capital from the internationally-recognized government.
The Iran-backed group regularly fires missiles and drones at neighboring Saudi Arabia, but attacks on the UAE had, until recently, been rare.
The incidents could upset fragile diplomatic efforts to ease Tehran’s frictions with Gulf Arab neighbors as well as complicate broader negotiations to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers with talks this week entering what envoys have described as a critical stage.
--With assistance from Abeer Abu Omar.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
- USA Attempting to Tame Oil Prices Via Iran Deal
- Eco Atlantic Expands South Africa, Namibia Portfolio
- Santos 'Books' First Carbon Storage Capacity
- UAE Says Gas Cylinder Behind Explosion
- Enauta Hires Rig For Atlanta Field Drilling
- Refiners Go All Out in India
- Activist Investor Forces Board Changes In Hurricane Energy
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Oil Rises to 7 Year High and Likely to Keep Climbing
- New Natural Gas Find Offshore Abu Dhabi
- Noble Rig Sets Sights On Drilling Santos Wells
- Shell Oil Find In Namibia Opens New Dawn Of Prosperity
- Shell Has Momentous Year
- Targa Sells Stake In Gulf Coast Express Pipeline For $857M
- Saipem To Try Fixing Finances With New Management
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed